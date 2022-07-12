Investigation continues into fire that destroyed historic Newton home Friday

No injuries were reported due to the fire, which occurred when residents were not at home, Bianchi said.

About 40 Newton firefighters, plus as many as 15 more from nearby communities, battled the blaze at 54 Gray Cliff Road, Lieutenant Michael Bianchi, a department spokesman, said in a phone interview. Additional crews from other communities also helped man Newton’s stations during the fire.

Investigators Monday continued to search for a cause into a devastating four-alarm fire late Friday night that destroyed a historic Newton Centre home, according to a Newton Fire Department spokesman.

Crews responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Friday, shortly after neighbors said they called 911. It took more than three hours to extinguish the fire. Crews remained on the scene Saturday and used an excavator to locate any remaining hotspots.

Bianchi said firefighters encountered a heavy volume of fire, and had to work on a narrow street. They initially faced some water supply issues, but were able to overcome them by using additional hydrants in the area.

He did not have an update on the cause Monday.

“A fire of this size usually takes a little time before a determination can be made,” Bianchi said.

The 2½-story home had been assessed for more than $3.6 million, according to city records.

The circa-1894 property was part of the Gray Cliff Historic District, and had been known as the John Y. Mainland House, according to the Massachusetts Historical Commission’s database.

Mainland was a Boston builder, and the house exhibited the “typical inventiveness” of Colonial Revival designers, according to the commission’s inventory for the historic district.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.