‘It’s not a chore for me’: 84-year-old David Porat repaints Newton’s fire hydrants and makes them shine

Before the hydrants, said Porat, he had oiled and maintained the city’s wooden benches for years. He said he switched to hydrants after the pandemic began in March 2020.

“I realized it’s a huge task,” said Porat, who does the work as a volunteer. “It was good because I had things to do instead of sitting home.”

Newton resident David Porat wants to set an example for his community. Shrugging off heat waves, tick bites, and parking tickets, the 84-year-old retired electrical engineer and consultant spends his days scraping, cleaning, and repainting some of the city’s many fire hydrants.

The inspiration came on a visit to Medford, when he was struck by the difference between the hydrants there and those in the Garden City.

“It’s an old town but all the hydrants on the highway look good, painted nicely, taken care of,” he said. “And you come to Newton and you don’t see that. You see a lot of them are neglected.”

Porat said he reached out to the Newton Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department to obtain permission and source his materials. Then, he began the hard work of restoring each hydrant.

“It’s a three-step process,” he said. “First scraping most of the paint by hand with scrapers and sandpaper, things like that. Then I free-paint them with a cleaner and paint.”

Derek Mannion, superintendent of maintenance at the department, described in an e-mail how Porat has volunteered his services to the city government for years.

“Our Maintenance Division buys the materials and delivers them to David,” Mannion wrote. “If there are benches that a particular neighborhood group [is] interested in having sealed/stained … I will reach out to David to have him go [to] this area next.”

By his own estimate, Porat said, he has repainted over 520 of Newton’s more than 2,500 fire hydrants, many of which had not been painted or cleaned for years.

On an average day, he said, he would typically paint around four to six hydrants and spend about an hour on each.

“I liked it a lot,” he said. “Every morning even when it was 95 degrees. Some of the hydrants are exposed to the sun completely, so I wouldn’t do them in the middle of the day.”

Born in Israel, Porat came to the United States in 1965 and obtained a masters degree before he began an expansive career.

He worked on laser systems for NASA, designed assistive devices for disabled people, including electronic Braille systems for the blind, and helped design unmanned underwater vehicles for Bluefin Robotics, based in Quincy.

Porat retired when the pandemic began, but he said he still does occasional consulting work for companies in addition to his painting.

“Some people hate work, you know, some people can dread Mondays,” Porat said. “I couldn’t wait for Monday.”

This past winter, Porat said, he took a hiatus from painting hydrants because paint cannot set at lower temperatures. But with warm weather here and a fresh supply of paint from the city, he has started up again and plans to continue for the foreseeable future.

“As long as I can do it, I’ll do it,” he said. “It’s a totally positive experience.”

Carol Ellman, one of Porat’s neighbors, said she knows him as a hard worker who is always willing to help.

“He’s a can-do person,” she said. “He’s an engineer by trade but he’s also extremely handy at diagnosing whatever kind of house problem [you] have and fixing it.”

Ellman said finding out about Porat’s volunteering made an impression on her — and she hopes it will do the same for others.

“When I heard what David was doing, I thought ‘this is really inspiring,’” she said.

Porat said something that often strikes him while painting is the different reactions he gets from passersby in different neighborhoods.

“Some sections when you come there and they see you doing it, they come to talk to you,” he said. “They come bring me bottled water. They offer me a bench to sit on. On the other hand if you go to a public place like Newton Centre, you’re invisible.”

Porat said he does the work to give back to the community and set a good example.

“That’s why I want to volunteer, and I want to show other people that you can help if you care and you think about it,” he said. “It’s not a chore for me.”

