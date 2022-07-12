Lynn nonprofit celebrates 5 years of providing free produce

Lynn Community Health Center recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of a program that provides free produce to hundreds of local households each month.
The Mobile Food Market provides an average of 9,000-12,000 pounds of food to 450 households the first Saturday of each month. The food is disbursed at a parking lot next to the center’s main facility on Buffum Street.
The nonprofit offers the program in partnership with the Greater Boston Food Bank, which supplies the food, and Commonwealth Care Alliance, which supplies the insulated food bags filled by volunteers. The center marked the anniversary with a speaking event at the July 9 food distribution.
Advertisement
“Mobile Market is an opportunity for the LCHC family to give back to the community and make a difference to those around us,” said Lilia Bermudez, the center’s Care Coordinator and a Mobile Market Lead. “I get great joy when I see the happy faces of those receiving bags of fresh fruits and vegetables.”
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.