Lynn nonprofit celebrates 5 years of providing free produce

Lynn Community Health Center recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of a program that provides free produce to hundreds of local households each month.

The Mobile Food Market provides an average of 9,000-12,000 pounds of food to 450 households the first Saturday of each month. The food is disbursed at a parking lot next to the center’s main facility on Buffum Street.

The nonprofit offers the program in partnership with the Greater Boston Food Bank, which supplies the food, and Commonwealth Care Alliance, which supplies the insulated food bags filled by volunteers. The center marked the anniversary with a speaking event at the July 9 food distribution.