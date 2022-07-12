In Malden, the ultimate sacrifice recognized after 40 years

One of the veteran police officers, Frank Borseti, especially impressed Molis, because Borseti knew how to defuse a situation so that, even if somebody got arrested, nobody got hurt. Frank Borseti had a knack for calming people down. He was practicing de-escalation before police had a term for it.

They carried more than a radio and a gun belt. They carried perspective.

When he was a rookie on the Malden Police Department, Kevin Molis looked up to the older cops on the job. Many of them had served during World War II or in Korea.

One day in 1980, Borseti’s de-escalation skills were put to the test. Mental health workers had requested assistance for a man who had become highly agitated at a house on Sterling Street. Borseti responded and, despite his best efforts, the man began pummeling him.

Borseti was rushed to the hospital, where doctors removed his spleen and saved his life. The injuries, however, forced him to retire.

Two years later, Frank Borseti was hunting up in New Hampshire when he collapsed and died. He was 52.

“The doctors said it was a blood clot in his brain,” his son, Ted Borseti, recalled.

June Borseti, Frank’s widow, and her four children mourned his loss deeply.

So did Kevin Molis, who went on to rise through the ranks and in 2013 became chief of the department.

A student of history, Molis got the city to install plaques recognizing the four Malden officers who died in the line of duty: David Faulkner, shot and killed in 1868; Isaiah McLain, shot and killed by a robbery suspect in 1934; Edward Callahan, shot and killed while responding to a robbery at a grocery store in 1963; and Molis’s friend, Aldo Ray, who died in 2014, two years after sustaining injuries during an arrest.

All the while, Molis never forgot about Frank Borseti, and as Molis’s retirement approached this summer, he decided to do some detective work. He dug into the files, reviewing incident reports and medical records. He was struck by the words of one of the mental health clinicians, who described Borseti as having been kind and compassionate to the man who moments later attacked him.

The medical records, as Molis read them, were unequivocal. The loss of Frank Borseti’s spleen led directly to the medical condition that caused his death.

A few weeks ago, Molis began reaching out to the Borseti family, asking them to come to the Malden Police Department for a ceremony to honor Frank. It was actually more than one ceremony. In the department’s foyer, the city’s newest police officer, Walky Joseph, was sworn in.

“Thank you for giving us someone like Walky,” Molis said to the Joseph family.

After Joseph’s mother pinned his badge on him, Molis gave Walky Joseph a bear hug.

Joseph and his family, who are originally from Haiti, then moved outside to stand with the Borsetis, in front of the memorial wall inscribed with the names of Malden police officers who have died in the line of duty.

At 92, June Borseti is still sharp as a tack but needed a chair in the late afternoon sun. Molis handed her a bouquet of flowers and told her it was important for her to be there, that he was moved by her presence.

Walky Joseph and Butch Genetti, a former officer and current Malden police commissioner who was a pall bearer at Frank Borseti’s funeral, removed some tape, unveiling Frank Borseti’s name on the wall of honor.

Molis then removed his badge and the gold stars on his collars.

“I don’t think I need these anymore,” Molis said, handing them to the new chief, Glenn Cronin.

Molis said one of Cronin’s greatest strengths is his compassion, his understanding of the human condition, the same compassion that Frank Borseti brought to the job all those years ago, the same compassion he expects Walky Joseph to bring to the job going forward.

“The city’s in good hands,” Molis said.

His job done, Kevin Molis walked home.

