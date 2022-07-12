Maps: What to expect from potential severe storms Tuesday

The hazardous weather is expected to affect Massachusetts counties east of Berkshire, northern Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Northwest Massachusetts is at the highest risk, followed by the rest of western Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service has warned of strong-to-severe thunderstorms rolling through southern New England Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. with strong winds, lightning, and potential “isolated instances of large hail.”

The yellow region shows enhanced risk for thunderstorms in the Northeast. National Weather Service

The NWS referred to the outlook as “a relatively favorable setup for severe weather.” The enhanced risk of storms in the area will mainly lead to damaging winds.

weather map National Weather Service

The Boston area is at a limited risk for lightning, but if the storm does strike, it could see “dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.” The surrounding area is looking at an elevated and significant risk for lightning.

Advertisement

weather map National Weather Service

As is always the case during severe weather, the weather service encouraged people to stay up to date on conditions and seek shelter as needed. Their tip: “When thunder roars, go indoors!”







