A mother and son on paddleboards rescued off Gloucester beach

A mother and her son were rescued after strong wind and currents blew their paddle boards out to sea off Coffins Beach in Gloucester Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
Police received a 911 call at 12:55 p.m. from a man who reported that his wife and son were paddleboarding, and he no longer saw his wife and could only see his son’s silhouette in the distance, Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley and Harbormaster Thomas Ciarametaro said in a joint statement.
The pair were located within nine minutes and rescued in a harbormaster’s boat, the statement said. The mother was about three miles from shore, and the son was about a mile and a half from shore, police said.
The woman and her son were pushed out to sea after a combination of an ebb tide and approximately 30 mph offshore winds gave them “no chance to get back to shore on their own,” officials said.
They were transported back to Coffins Beach, where they were reunited with their husband and father, police said.
Police advise those using watercraft, such as kayaks and paddle boards, on open waters are encouraged to wear a life vest, be mindful of weather conditions before setting out, and carry a handheld VHF radio when possible, the statement said.
