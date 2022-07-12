New Bedford man, 28, charged with raping teen in 2012, the second arrest connected to DA’s rape kit testing initiative

Ponte was arraigned Friday in New Bedford District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him and bail was set at $1,000 cash, legal filings show.

In a statement, Quinn’s office identified the man as Dylan Ponte, who was arrested July 3 on two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

A 28-year-old New Bedford man was recently arrested on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl in that city in 2012, the second such arrest stemming from Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s untested rape kit initiative, authorities said Tuesday.

His lawyer didn’t immediately return an email Tuesday seeking comment.

The statement said the girl had been drinking alcohol with Ponte and others on the night of July 3, 2012 in the area of the Hayden-McFadden School when she blacked out, waking up the next morning outside her friend’s house.

When she awoke, the statement said, she had pain and bruising on multiple areas of her body and no underwear on. She was immediately taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where she submitted to a rape kit.

That kit, Quinn’s office said, was one of over 1,100 in Bristol County alone that were never tested by a state lab. Quinn in 2019 obtained a federal grant to test the kits, and authorities are now in the process of testing them at a private lab.

The statement said Ponte had to submit a DNA sample to a law enforcement database known as CODIS following his misdemeanor domestic battery conviction in 2021 in Florida. In May, the DNA in the 2012 New Bedford rape case allegedly matched the sample Ponte provided to CODIS, according to Quinn’s office.

The arrest of Ponte followed the April arrest of Scot Trudeau, 47, of Worcester, on charges of raping a 23-year-old woman in New Bedford in 2010, also following an alleged DNA match in the CODIS system as part of Quinn’s untested rape kit initiative. Trudeau has pleaded not guilty and the case remains pending.

“I am extremely pleased that our rape kit testing initiative has already resulted in two cold case rapes being solved from more than a decade ago,” Quinn said in Tuesday’s statement. “Both these cases demonstrate the importance of fully testing all sexual assault kits. If we did not obtain the grant to have all these kits fully tested, this case may never have been solved and the statute of limitations could have expired.”

The next hearing in Ponte’s case is scheduled for Aug. 10.

“I am optimistic there are other cases that will be solved as a result of our rape kit initiative,” Quinn said. “Our office discovered a major problem, took action and devoted an immense amount of resources to it, and is now in the process of solving it.”





