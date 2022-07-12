New England clam retailers waiting for mild red tide, prices to recede

LaPreste said this summer’s four-week closure had been short compared to previous episodes.

A majority of the Town of Ipswich’s clam beds have been closed since June 16, when elevated levels of the algae, colloquially known as “red tide,” were detected, Ipswich Shellfish Constable Scott LaPreste told the Globe in a phone interview Monday.

IPSWICH, Mass. — Relief is in sight for lovers of Massachusetts clams, oysters and mussels that have been limited because of a patch of harmful algae called Alexandrium fundyense lurking offshore from the North Shore.

Three tests showing descending levels of toxicity are required to reopen shellfish beds. The state is currently running its third set of tests on samples from Ipswich, with results expected sometime Wednesday, LaPreste said. He anticipates the beds will be allowed to reopen.

While consuming contaminated shellfish can be deadly for humans, red tide does not kill clams or make them unsafe to eat once the algae diminishes, so clam diggers will be able harvest shellfish from the affected region once the beds reopen.

Most commercial clam diggers are used to the interruptions.

“You understand it can happen,” LaPreste said. “You hope it doesn’t, and if it does that it’s short lived. If you’re going to do it for a living, you’ve got to manage your money well.”

The impact of this year’s red tide on clam shacks and consumers has been mixed.

“We’re impacted ever year,” says Johanna Pechilis Aggelakis, the owner of Clam Box of Ipswich.

The restaurant switched to Maine clams when the closures began, at an initial increase of about $40 more per gallon, Pechilis Aggelakis told the Globe in a telephone interview Tuesday. The cost has since decreased to about $25 per gallon.

The Clam Box bumped up its prices for clam dishes by $2 to $4, but the closures do cut into their profit margins.

Prices could improve now that clam beds in Essex have reopened. If Ipswich beds reopen this week, Pechilis Aggelakis says the restaurant will knock a few dollars off its menu prices.

At J.T. Farnhams “old school seafood shack” eight miles away in Essex, manager Mike Puglisi’s hands were covered in breading Monday as he prepared seafood platters in the kitchen. He said closures have had little impact on their prices. However, the restaurant took a loss when it switched to Maine clams because it had to remove larger clams from orders.

George Maherakis, owner of The Fisherman’s Net at Quincy Market, said Monday his Ipswich wholesaler alerted him that prices would go up slightly, but “nothing substantial.”

In Rhode Island, Bill Foeri, owner of East Providence seafood wholesaler and retailer Digger’s Catch, said in a phone interview Tuesday that he had orders from Ipswich, but that “the price hasn’t been affected in the last three years in Rhode Island.”

Rhode Island saw red tide closures for the first time in decades in 2016 and 2017, but is currently clear of any harmful algal blooms, according to University of Rhode Island professor of oceanography Tatiana Rynearson, who runs a monitoring group called the Narragansett Bay Long-Term Plankton Time Series.

“Narragansett Bay has really lucked out to a large degree,” Rynearson said. “The [broader] economy has suffered from these really persistent algal blooms. Based on current monitoring, the waters are really clean right now in Narragansett Bay.”

Conditions have improved enough that the Providence River opened in May to shellfish harvesting, leading to an abundance of state-sourced clams, which is expected to cause prices in Rhode Island to plummet from about 33 cents to a 25 cents apiece, according to Foeri.

A lifelong clam digger, Foeri, 60, opened his business in 2010 selling crabs, lobsters, shrimp, cod, snail, quahog, and fish and chips. His business primarily serves Rhode Island restaurants but some of his customers include Boston and New Bedford seafood markets.

“The price hasn’t been affected in the last three years in Rhode Island,” Foeri said. “It’s been strong. ”The price is going down now because the new area on the Providence River is opening up; [clam diggers] who normally only go part time come out of the woodwork.”

Foeri says fuel costs are the biggest driver of seafood prices.

“I have a buddy who goes lobstering and it costs him $1,200 in fuel and $700 in bait,” he said. “You don’t know what you’ll get when you go. If you get skunked, you’re out a couple thousand dollars. Many things in this business affect the price. The supply and demand, you really have to be on it every day to be in the business.”

