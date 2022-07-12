Newburyport eyes changes to improve delivery of services

Newburyport is considering a series of administrative changes a consultant said could enhance its delivery of services.
The improvements, recommended by Community Paradigm Associates, would shift the Parks Department maintenance crew to the Department of Public Services, and through consolidations or job reassignments, establish a Youth & Recreation Services Department and the positions of sustainability coordinator and special projects manager. In addition, the Information Technology staff would come under the city’s finance director.
Other recommendations included that the city seek to expand citizen engagement and increase diversity on its boards, and explore ways to consolidate general government and school functions.
“The city has a highly effective team of department heads, but it is always helpful to have a professional, outside review with a fresh set of eyes,” Mayor Sean Reardon said. “This report tells us what the city is doing well and how we can be more efficient in serving the public, and will be a guide to our decisions in the coming weeks.”
Advertisement
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.