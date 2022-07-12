Newton South High School alumni awards pair of graduates scholarship, mentorship

This year’s award went to two graduates: Amelicha Trinidad Gonzalez, a Tufts University-bound track star, and Roberto Figuereo, former football team captain and future Temple University student.

The program, which came out of the class’s 46th reunion, provides financial aid and at least two mentors — most of whom are Newton South 1965 alumni — to academically promising graduates who have demonstrate financial need, overcome personal obstacles and engaged deeply with the school’s community.

Newton South High School’s class of 1965 selected two graduates for its annual scholarship and mentoring award — the first time more than one recipient was selected in the 12 years since the program began.

Trinidad Gonzalez, 18, said as a first-generation college student, she and her family were thrilled to learn that she’d have the support of someone who had already been through college and established themselves in a career.

“That made me really happy,” she said. “It was really nice hearing that I was going to be set up with someone who would actually care and put work into just helping me.”

At Tufts, she plans to study human factors engineering in addition to following the pre-medical track.

From their first meeting, Trinidad Gonzalez said her mentors seemed genuinely interested in getting to know her. She said Steven Lerman — chairman of the program and one of every participants’ mentors — has been vocal about offering extra help, like tutoring and networking.

“I don’t like knowing I’m struggling and then having to go ask someone for help,” Trinidad Gonzalez said. “So just knowing that they’re coming forward, and just taking that first step and helping me is amazing.”

Emely Miniño Soto, 24, graduated from Newton South in 2016, earning that year’s scholarship. She is now in her second year of graduate school at the New England College of Optometry.

As an undergraduate, Meniño Soto’s mentor connected her with internships on both coasts. Later on, she secured another internship by herself, drawing from “some of what Steve had taught [her],” she said.

Marjorie Barkin Searl, a founding member of the scholarship team and Miniño Soto’s other mentor, said there is an almost “familial bond” that forms between participants and their mentors.

“It’s hard for us not to feel somewhat parental in this role,” she said. “I think there’s an extra amount of warmth and affection that we bring to the situation with these kids.”

Lerman said he still keeps in contact with the first student to enter the program over a decade ago, checking in “every week or two” and offering help when needed.

He added that a key motivation behind the scholarship is bridging the gap between Newton South’s affluent population and its marginalized communities — aiming for equity of opportunity.

Miniño Soto said part of the program’s value is recognizing that there are students who need help at Newton South, even if it doesn’t look that way from the outside.

“I lived in Newton, that didn’t mean I had money,” she said. “I don’t even know where I would be without Steve and Margie, truly.”





















