‘No excuse’ for ‘disturbing’ use of force by Providence police caught on video, mayor says

City police and the state attorney general are investigating the incident, which involved Captain Stephen Gencarella, a 25-year veteran, and Lt. Matthew Jennette, a 17-year veteran, arresting a man at India Point Park after a fireworks celebration on July 3 . Video showed Gencarella grab the back of the man’s head and smash it into the pavement, apparently after the man was already handcuffed. Gencarella went out on injured-on-duty leave in the wake of the incident.

“It’s awful,” Elorza said. “It’s disturbing. What’s particularly disturbing is the person being arrested was handcuffed. After that, there’s just no excuse for something like that. There will be consequences.”

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Jorge Elorza said Tuesday that “there will be consequences” after a veteran city police supervisor smashed a man’s face into the pavement while he was handcuffed in an incident caught on video earlier this month.

Elorza said he expected to be able to speak to the outcome in the coming days, but was restricted in what he could say now due to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a state law he has advocated should be abolished. The state General Assembly has tried and failed for multiple sessions to bring any changes whatsoever to that law.

Elorza’s comments came after a news conference he called at police headquarters to highlight decreases in some categories of crime in the city. In 2020 and 2021, shootings and murders increased, but the first six months of 2022 have brought more encouraging trends.

The number of people shot in the first half of 2022 was 19, in 15 different shooting incidents. That’s roughly on par with pre-pandemic lows in gun violence, which spiked in the second half of 2020 and remained relatively high into 2021: 57 people shot in 49 incidents in the second half of 2020, 34 people shot in 24 incidents in the first half of 2021, and 46 people shot in 35 incidents in the second half of 2021.

There have been four homicides so far this year, compared to 10 at this point last year.

Some data showed a mixed bag: Aggravated assaults are up compared to this point last year, with 258 incidents reported compared to 231 in the first six months of 2021. But burglaries and robberies have also generally remained flat or slightly lower after some bumps in 2020 and 2021.

The mayor said it was important not to “spike the football.”

But “when you look at those numbers, the reality is, your chances of being the victim of a random crime in Providence are about as low as they’ve ever been,” Elorza told reporters. “If you ask people if they feel safe, or if crime is as bad as it’s ever been, many people will say, I don’t feel safe, and I feel like crime is as bad as it’s ever been. You have perception and reality completely diverging.”

Still, Elorza said the city needed to remain on guard. He’s mindful of some of the problems seen recently in the city: ATVs that continue to be a nuisance and a safety hazard; gunfire that ripped through a Wickenden Street jewelry store; a shooting near the Providence Place mall and State House. Like some of its neighbors, the city has also experienced leafleting by a white nationalist organization, which has prompted concern among the public and attention from law enforcement.

But the police, city officials said Tuesday, have also found success with a proactive, data-driven approach. Five guns seized in recent separate incidents sat on the table in front of the police chief, the public safety commissioner and the mayor as they spoke about the potential violence that their seizure prevented.

So far this year, police have seized 134 guns, ahead of the pace of last year, when 210 firearms were seized, said Colonel Hugh T. Clements Jr., the chief of the city police.

While the city has a lot of issues — none of which will get solved overnight — “the data is the data,” Clements said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.