Two Eversource workers injured in manhole explosion in Boston

Two Eversource workers were injured after a manhole explosion at the corner of Cambridge and Bowdoin streets on Tuesday evening, according to officials.
Boston police and fire departments and EMS received reports of the explosion at 5:51 p.m., said Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.
Police, fire and EMS crews responded to the scene, assisting with the incident and directing traffic, McNulty said.
Boston EMS transported the two workers to Mass General Hospital, the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.
Motorists and pedestrians should expect detours as the surrounding roads are closed, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Philip Gilpin, 61, a witness to the “loud” explosion, said the “whole street was filled with smoke” creating a “brown smoky haze.”
No further information about the cause of the explosion or the extent of the workers’ injuries was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
