Quincy launches plans for an Adams Presidential Center

The Adams Presidential Center will offer galleries of artifacts from the presidents’ tenures, educational programming, and discussions on the country’s past and future, with a goal of drawing tourists from Boston to the neighboring suburb, officials said.

Officials in Quincy on Tuesday announced a plan for the creation of a new museum and civic center honoring presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams, both natives of the historic city.

The throngs of history buffs who descend on Boston each year may eventually have to add a new stop to their tour.

“This could actually be the first stop for people coming to the region, to really get the true context of that period and the contributions made,” Mayor Thomas Koch said. “I think it’s going to be a very important institution for the region and for the country, particularly with the absence of a national Adams memorial in D.C.”

The announcement was made at Adams Academy, a former school endowed by John Adams in 1822 and built at the birthplace of John Hancock. Today, it hosts the Quincy Historical Society.

Before an audience of a few dozen people, Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin said, “Quincy has been rather slighted” by tourists, despite its rich history. The Adams legacy is uniquely relevant today, he said.

“John Adams was the first incumbent president to be defeated. His son was the second,” Galvin said. “So many years ago, they were ahead of all of us in seeing the importance of the peaceful transfer of power.”

A three-person board has been established to secure private funding for the project and begin to solidify details. The members are retired General Joseph Dunford, a Quincy native and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Katherine Craven, chair of the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education; and former Quincy city councillor and US Representative Bill Delahunt.

All three hope to make the Adams Center into something more than the typical presidential library, prioritizing engagement with, and among, visitors.

That engagement will take place “on a couple of levels,” Dunford said. By demonstrating the Adams’s ideals of democracy and by encouraging dialogue between political partisans from across the country.

“It’s not about Democrats and Republicans, it’s about Americans,” he said. “And so the dialogue that we really hope to facilitate with the center is the kind of rich dialogue, engaged dialogue, necessary to solve these very difficult problems we face in our country.”

Craven told the crowd the center would also serve as a meeting place and alumni network for recipients of the University of Massachusetts’ John and Abigail Adams scholarships, a merit-based grant for students across the state.

While a precise timeline has not been set, the city aims to break ground on the center by 2025, in time for the 400th anniversary of Quincy’s settlement and a year before the country’s 250th anniversary, Koch said. He called it “a lofty goal,” but one “definitely within reach.”

The board is currently prioritizing private donations, but Koch said he’s “not closing the door on anything” in terms of public funding.

Officials plan to build the center on a patch of land along Adams Street between Adams National Historic Park and the United First Parish Church — the location of the Adams’ family crypt. The two buildings currently occupying that space are set for demolition.

Catherine Allgor, president of the Massachusetts Historical Society, said the center — which would be a short distance from a Red Line stop — is likely to draw tourists already visiting Boston.

“People who come here looking for history are going to have a place where they can see exhibits, see programs, and have a really thoroughly engaging tourist experience,” Allgor said.

A museum dedicated to the Adams family will teach the public not only about the presidents but their wives, Abigail Adams and Louisa Catherine Adams, who were active figures and political partners in their own right.

“There are families that have family businesses,” Allgor said. “And for the Adams, public service is their family business.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com.