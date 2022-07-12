Robbery suspect arrested after SWAT team responds to his Salem home

A man who allegedly stole an electric bike was taken into custody after a SWAT team gained entry to his home in Salem on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Salem police said at approximately 6 a.m. they were alerted to a robbery that took place on Broadway near the intersection of Charles Street. The electric bike was allegedly stolen by a man passing by who displayed what appeared to be a handgun, police said in a statement.
Police said the victim reported that the suspect fled into a house at 106 Broadway, and responding officers secured the scene while police got a search warrant for the property. A SWAT team from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council was then called in to enter the residence due to the “possible presence of the firearm,” police said in the statement.
At approximately 11 a.m. police gained entry and arrested Andrew Allard, 32, who lives at that address. The victim’s e-bike and a BB gun were recovered from the scene, police said.
Allard was charged with armed robbery, and he also had four outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to Salem Police Captain John H. Burke III.
