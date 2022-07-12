Robbery suspect arrested after SWAT team responds to his Salem home

A man who allegedly stole an electric bike was taken into custody after a SWAT team gained entry to his home in Salem on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Salem police said at approximately 6 a.m. they were alerted to a robbery that took place on Broadway near the intersection of Charles Street. The electric bike was allegedly stolen by a man passing by who displayed what appeared to be a handgun, police said in a statement.

Police said the victim reported that the suspect fled into a house at 106 Broadway, and responding officers secured the scene while police got a search warrant for the property. A SWAT team from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council was then called in to enter the residence due to the “possible presence of the firearm,” police said in the statement.