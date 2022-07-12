Superintenent picks Michael Knybel to become principal of Hull High

Michael Knybel will serve as the next principal of Hull High School.

School Superintendent Judith Kuehn recently selected Kynbel to succeed Nicole Nosek, who resigned recently to become Hingham High School’s assistant principal. Since 2011, Knybel had served as principal of the Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.

Before that, he was principal and an assistant principal at East Longmeadow High School, and assistant principal at Ware High School and for the Gill-Montague Regional School District. He began his career as a music director for Cathedral High School in Springfield, and as a band director for a Virginia school district.