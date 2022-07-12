Visually impared man saved by two Good Samaritans after falling into Boston Harbor

Realizing that her 26-year-old fiance, Ezrick Marines, was in the water, she stopped recording, started calling 911 and yelled, “He can’t swim! He can’t swim!”

“I just heard a splash and then I heard people start screaming,” said Scott, 22, who, like her fiancé, is legally blind.

On the night of July 3, Isabella Scott was shooting a live video of her fiancé, who is visually impaired, walking along the Fan Pier when he suddenly fell into the water.

Thankfully, two Good Samaritans jumped into the water to get Marines and pulled him to safety. His guide dog, Brutus, made it out of the water on his own, Scott said.

Advertisement

“Brutus got out of the water himself and shook off,” she said in a phone interview with the Globe. “Erzrick is recovering from some back pain. He didn’t break anything. But he still does have pretty bad back pain.”

Scott posted the video of Marines’ fall on her TikTok channel, and as of Tuesday it had received more than 213,000 views.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“This Park has some weirdly placed steps and Ezrick thought that this was one of them,” Scott says in the video.

The video shows Marines following his guide dog, Brutus, toward the water, to a space that doesn’t have a railing. Marines then toppled into the water, pulling Brutus along with him.

“Boston, please put guardrails or something in!” Scott wrote in the caption for the video. “Thank you to the two people who jumped in to rescue him. Brutus is fine, & Ezrick is recovering.”

Scott, who lives in Canton, said she and her fiancé are grateful to the people who helped Marines out of the water. They didn’t get the rescuer’s names and would like to thank them.

Marines lives in Providence, R.I., and recently moved there from New York, and it “was like his second time into Boston,” she said.

Advertisement

When Marines plunged into the water, “I sort of froze because I didn’t see it coming,” Scott said. “And I paused my live immediately, and just went straight to calling 911.”

Her guide dog O’Hara stayed by her side and stayed focused as she was trained to do, she said.

After Marines was pulled from the Harbor, he was “in a state of shock from falling into cold water, and like falling in general,” she said.

First responders arrived at the scene and the couple and their dogs — Marines, Scott, Brutus, and O’Hara — rode together in an ambulance to the hospital.

13rescue - Ezrick Marines's guide dog, Brutus (left) and Isabella's guide dog, O'Hara (right). (Isabella Scott) Isabella Scott

“We held hands in the ambulance ride all the way to Tufts Medical Center,” she said.

O’Hara cuddled with Brutus while they were in the emergency department at the hospital, she said.

Scott said she hopes something is done to prevent an accident like this from happening again.

“We think it’s important that people just be careful in that area, because there’s limited guardrails, and it just drops off into the ocean,” she said. “What if this was an elderly person or a child that went up to the edge and fell over? We’re just worried about other people and their families.”





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.