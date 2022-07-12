4 takeaways from the 7th hearing of the Jan. 6 committee

Witnesses testified that Trump asked for an outside door to be opened so that he could hear his supporters. They said he was in the best mood he had been in for a while.

The committee focused on events from Dec. 14, the day the Electoral College certified that Joe Biden was the president-elect, to the evening of Jan. 5, as a crowd of Trump loyalists held a preliminary rally.

Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, the seventh so far, sought to show that former president Donald Trump summoned a mob to Washington and spurred it to attack the Capitol.

Meanwhile, other groups, apparently believing they were acting at Trump’s behest, prepared a secret second stage for a rally closer to the Capitol, where Trump would appear to just spontaneously show up after his rally planned for the next day on the Ellipse.

During the three hours of the hearing, there were many tales of how those close to Trump felt like the situation was careening out of control and the stakes were getting high. Here are four takeaways from the hearing:

The meeting

It felt almost like a documentary. There was considerable time spent using videotaped interview after interview to take viewers inside of one of the most contentious meetings about the future of American democracy that ever took place in the White House.

A motley bunch of lawyers who would later face disciplinary actions secretly met with Trump before other White House lawyers found out and quickly joined the meeting. For the next six hours, there was yelling and cursing about the next actions that would be taken.

Four days before the Dec. 18 meeting, the Electoral College had voted, essentially the last official piece of the 2020 presidential election. White House lawyers said that was basically it. The other lawyers who had the president’s ear suggested there were ways to continue to contest the election.

As he has done since his earliest days as a businessman, Trump sided with the lawyers who found an argument to do what he wanted. But with the official White House lawyers blocking him from taking extreme measures such as seizing voting machines, he relented.

Then, hours after that meeting concluded, Trump went on to send a Tweet that would tell followers to come to Washington on Jan. 6.

The tweet

This early morning tweet reiterated his false claim that the election was stolen and said that what his supporters should do next was come to Washington. “Will be wild,” it said.

While many may have just rolled their eyes at the time – knowing that Jan. 6 meant nothing, was merely a ceremonial event – his supporters took it as a call to arms.

Essentially, the committee is trying to suggest is that without Trump promoting the Jan. 6 date, there wouldn’t have been a rally that day or a mob or an attempt to overthrow an election or, well, the deaths that resulted.

The early coordination

Groups like the Oath Keepers began to quickly organize their members to show up that day, the committee found. Fringe, right-wing YouTubers highlighted the tweet and told their members to make plans.

Trump-supporting groups that had filed to hold rallies on different, later days, quickly changed the date to Jan. 6.

To be clear there is one thing still missing in these hearings. There is no direct smoking gun of any direct, private communication from Trump or the White House to those who broke the law that day. (Though the committee might argue that all the communication was in broad daylight on Trump’s Twitter feed and in his speeches, especially the one given at the Ellipse rally on Jan. 6.)

Trump attempted to reach a witness

At the very end of the hearing, Republican Representative Liz Cheney made news when she said that during the hearings Trump had reached out to one of the witnesses.

The unnamed witness did not return Trump’s call. Instead, that person alerted their lawyer who alerted the committee.

This suggested that Trump was somehow engaged in witness tampering. It was an explosive allegation. At the same time, there is a lot of context missing. We don’t know if the person was once really close to Trump, for example, and he was just checking in on them.

Even if the intention was more nefarious, we don’t know any details about the contact.

But this adds a new wrinkle for the Department of Justice to consider as Attorney General Merrick Garland weighs charging Trump with a crime.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.