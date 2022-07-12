Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, first confirmed chief in years

Dettelbach was confirmed by the Senate in a 48-46 vote. He’s racked up endorsements from law enforcement officials, former Justice Department officials who worked for both Republican and Democratic administrations, and victims of violence. Two Republican lawmakers, Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio, voted to confirm Dettelbach.

Dettelbach takes the reins of the agency as the Biden administration and the Justice Department are fighting to combat a surge in violent crime, gun violence, and mass shootings that has touched both big cities and small rural communities across the nation.

WASHINGTON — The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Steve Dettelbach, a former federal prosecutor, to run the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, making him the agency’s first confirmed director since 2015.

President Biden hailed Dettelbach’s confirmation and said Dettelbach “will play a leading role in ensuring robust implementation” of the gun violence bill recently passed in Congress and other action to drive down violent crime.

Dettelbach is a former federal prosecutor who served as US attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016 and has run in the past for attorney general of Ohio. He worked in several other positions in the Justice Department and was involved in the prosecution of a man who firebombed an Ohio courthouse. He also served as the chairman of the civil rights subcommittee as part of the attorney general’s advisory committee under former attorneys general Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch.

Biden had to withdraw the nomination of his first ATF nominee, gun control advocate David Chipman, after it stalled for months because of opposition from Republicans and some Democrats in the Senate.

Both Republican and Democratic administrations had long failed to get nominees for the ATF position through the politically fraught process since the director’s position was made confirmable in 2006. Since then, only one nominee, B. Todd Jones, has been confirmed. Jones made it through the Senate in 2013 but only after a six-month struggle. Jones was acting director when President Obama nominated him in January 2013 and left the role in 2015.

Dettelbach’s confirmation was immediately hailed by advocates who highlighted his experience as a prosecutor and his work with law enforcement. ”Steve Dettelbach’s bipartisan confirmation vote is a watershed victory for the gun safety movement and further proof that the Senate logjam around this life-or-death issue is finally breaking,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oregon prisons chief to head US agency

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Tuesday named Colette Peters, the director of Oregon’s prison system, to run the federal Bureau of Prisons, turning to a reform-minded outsider as it seeks to rebuild the beleaguered agency.

Peters, who championed steeply reducing the state’s inmate population in the last decade, will inherit a federal agency plagued by myriad scandals. Her hiring comes about seven months after Bureau of Prisons director Michael Carvajal submitted his resignation amid mounting pressure from Congress after investigations by The Associated Press exposed widespread corruption and misconduct in the agency.

In an interview, Peters stressed the importance of working to “create an environment where people can feel comfortable coming forward and talking about misconduct.”

When she officially begins her role on Aug. 2, Peters will become only the second director in the agency’s history with no prior experience in the federal prisons system. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who led the search for the new director, had been looking for someone who was focused on reforming an agency that has had cultural issues for decades.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Latino journalists send a message to first lady

‘’We are not tacos.’’

That was the message the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others sent first lady Jill Biden after comments at a conference of Latinos in San Antonio on Monday in which she seemed to compare Hispanic people to tacos.

Addressing the annual UnidosUS conference in Texas, the first lady praised the diversity of the community, saying it was ‘’as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.’’

Biden also mispronounced ‘’bodegas’' while attempting to laud the Latino community, and a video clip of her remarks attracted more than 2 million views.

The backlash was swift. In a tweet, NAHJ wrote that the organization ‘’encourages @FLOTUS & her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities. We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions.’’

‘’Do not reduce us to stereotypes,’’ the tweet concluded.

By Tuesday morning, Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for the first lady, had tweeted an apology, writing, ‘’The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.’’

Most Hispanic and Latino groups did not publicly criticize the first lady’s comments. But that did not stop some Republicans from seizing on the analogy and using it to hammer her and her husband, President Biden.

Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona tweeted out a video of Biden’s comments, writing, ‘’Jill Biden says Hispanics are as ‘unique’ as tacos and calls bodegas ‘bogidas.’ No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!’’

A Washington Post average of polls of Hispanic Americans found 49 percent approving of how President Biden is doing his job, higher than voters as a whole. Still, his approval rating has declined among Hispanics since last year.

WASHINGTON POST

Poll shows Trump for president support weakening

As Donald Trump weighs whether to open an unusually early White House campaign, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows that his postpresidential quest to consolidate his support within the Republican Party has instead left him weakened, with nearly half the party’s primary voters seeking someone different for president in 2024 and a significant number vowing to abandon him if he wins the nomination.

By focusing on political payback inside his party instead of tending to wounds opened by his alarming attempts to cling to power after his 2020 defeat, Trump appears to have only deepened fault lines among Republicans during his yearlong revenge tour. A clear majority of primary voters younger than 35, 64 percent, as well as 65 percent of those with at least a college degree — a leading indicator of political preferences inside the donor class — told pollsters they would vote against Trump in a presidential primary.

Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, appears to have contributed to the decline in his standing, including among a small but important segment of Republicans who could form the base of his opposition in a potential primary contest. Although 75 percent of primary voters said Trump was “just exercising his right to contest the election,” nearly 1 in 5 said he “went so far that he threatened American democracy.”

Overall, Trump maintains his primacy in the party: In a hypothetical matchup against five other potential Republican presidential rivals, 49 percent of primary voters said they would support him for a third nomination.

The greatest threat to usurp Trump within the party is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was the second choice, with 25 percent, and the only other contender with double-digit support. Among primary voters, DeSantis was the top choice of younger Republicans, those with a college degree and those who said they voted for President Biden in 2020.

The Times/Siena poll suggested that the fears of many Republican elites about a Trump candidacy may be well founded: He trailed Biden, 44 percent to 41 percent, in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 contest, despite plummeting support for Biden, with voters nationwide giving him a perilously low 33 percent job approval rating.

NEW YORK TIMES



