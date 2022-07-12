Jan. 6 witness who participated in insurrection embraces, apologizes to officers

As he spoke to the House panel investigating the attack, Ayres, who entered the building illegally that day and later pleaded guilty to charges connected to the siege, explained what motivated him to march with other Donald Trump loyalists.

Although some labeled the apology an “ incredible and moving moment, ” others said his words appeared to ring hollow.

After delivering testimony where he outlined his involvement in the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Stephen Ayres offered an apology to the officers who defended the building.

Ayres said he never intended on participating, but testified that former president Donald Trump got “everyone” riled up and urged them to march. He added that he had only planned on attending the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse, where Trump and others were slated to speak about the election.

“Everyone” thought Trump would be joining them on the march to the Capitol, Ayres said.

He told the committee that he departed from the Capitol grounds after Trump put his tweet out urging supporters to leave the area, and that if the former president had done so earlier in the day, it was his belief that the situation would not have been “as bad.”

The members of law enforcement who battled the crowds, along with the wife of one officer who later died by suicide, sat behind Ayres during the panel’s seventh public hearing. Many of them remain plagued by injuries and memories of what they faced.

Two of the officers, Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges, spoke to ABC News prior to the hearing. Dunn said the testimony would be “triggering” to listen to, and added that Ayres “owes everyone in the Congressional community who was affected by the day an apology.”

“If he stops short of being honest about the violence — that doesn’t do enough for me. If he stops short of apologizing — that doesn’t do enough for me,” Dunn said.

Because of his role in the attack, Ayres said he lost his job and had to sell his house.

“It changed my life, not for the good,” he told the panel.

Once the hearing wrapped up, Ayres appeared to express remorse to the officers — even going so far as to embrace some of them.

Several reporters who witnessed the scene remarked on the body language of a few of the officers in response. Dunn, according to one, remained “seated and reserved.”

Another pointed out that Erin Smith, the wife of the late Jeffrey Smith, was skipped over by Ayres. Jeffrey Smith died by suicide days after he was violently assaulted during the insurrection.

Michael Fanone told reporters afterwards that the apology did not have much of an effect, but that he hopes “it does something” for Ayres. Fanone resigned from the Washington, D.C., police force following the attack, where he was dragged into a mob and beaten by supporters of Trump.

“That apology doesn’t do s*** for me,” Fanone said. “I hope it does s*** for him.”

