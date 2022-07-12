Read the key text messages that have emerged from the Jan. 6 committee investigation

Many of those texts were obtained by news organizations as the committee interviewed witnesses and prepared for the explosive public hearings, the latest of which is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Now, they’re being referenced as the committee methodically tries to make the case that former president Donald Trump is responsible for the violence at the Capitol that day.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection has obtained thousands of text messages relating to top White House officials’ actions in the weeks leading up to when a mob stormed the Capitol in attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The key text messages the committee obtained were turned over by Mark Meadows, and cover the run-up to Jan. 6 and some of its aftermath. Here are some of the texts that were turned over to the committee:

November 2020

Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reportedly exchanged dozens of text messages with Meadows urging him to overturn the 2020 election in the weeks after the results, The Washington Post reported.

Thomas texted Meadows frequently, sometimes sending him videos and other materials as she tried to claim the election results were rife with fraud.

In one exchange, Thomas sent a link to a YouTube video that referenced Steve Pieczenik, a former State Department official who has pushed conspiracy theories. The Post said the video is no longer available on YouTube.

Received by Mark Meadows Nov. 5 2020 Ginni Thomas I hope this is true; never heard anything like this before, or even a hint of it. Possible??? Ginni Thomas Watermarked ballots in over 12 states have been part of a huge Trump & military white hat sting operation in 12 key battleground states. Ginni Thomas Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.

The Post reported that Thomas’ false Guantanamo Bay claim had circulated on right-wing websites.

In the days after the election, Thomas urged Meadows not to concede.

Received by Mark Meadows Nov. 6 2020 Ginni Thomas Do not concede. It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back.

The Post said it is unclear if Meadows responded to Thomas.

On Nov. 7, news organizations declared President Biden the winner.

Received by Mark Meadows Nov. 10 2020 Ginni Thomas Mark, I wanted to text you and tell you for days you are in my prayers!! Ginni Thomas Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History. Listen to Rush. Mark Steyn, Bongino, Cleta. Mark Meadows I will stand firm. We will fight until there is no fight left. Our country is too precious to give up on. Thanks for all you do. Ginni Thomas Tearing up and praying for you guys!!!!! So proud to know you!! Ginni Thomas Van Jones spins interestingly, but shows us the balls being juggled too. House and Senate guys are pathetic too... only 4 GOP House members seen out in street rallies with grassroots... Gohmert, Jordan, Gosar, and Roy.

On Nov. 13, Powell texted Meadows about Sidney Powell, an attorney who became a leading voice in Trump’s effort to overturn the election results and who is now at risk of being disbarred over her role.

Received by Mark Meadows Nov. 13 2020 Ginni Thomas Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am. Sidney Powell & improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved. Ginni Thomas Don’t let her and your assets be marginalized instead...help her be the lead and the face.

On Nov. 19, the day of a lengthy press conference in which Powell and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani made baseless accusations of voter fraud, Meadows received a number of texts. In one, Thomas urged Meadows to support Powell, nicknamed "the Kraken" by supporters.









Received by Mark Meadows Nov. 19 2020 Ginni Thomas Sounds like Sidney and her team are getting inundated with evidence of fraud. Make a plan. Release the Kraken and save us from the left taking America down. Ginni Thomas Suggestion: You need to buck up your team on the inside, Mark. The lower level insiders are scared, fearful or sending out signals of hopelessness vs an awareness of the existential threat to America right now. You can buck them up, strengthen their spirits. Ginni Thomas Monica Crowley may have a sense of this [from] her Nixon days. Ginni Thomas You guys fold, the evil just moves fast down underneath you all. Lots of intensifying threats coming to ACB and others. Mark Meadows Thanks so much.

The infamous press conference, in which Powell, Giuliani, and Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis laid out unsubstantiated accusations of widespread fraud, apparently alarmed at least some members of Congress.

In text first reported by CNN, Senator Mike Lee and Representative Chip Roy expressed misgivings in texts to Meadows. Despite the misgivings, Lee had earlier texted Meadows urging him to get Powell access to Trump.

Received by Mark Meadows Nov. 19 2020 Chip Roy Hey brother - we need substance or people are going to break. Mike Lee The potential defamation liability for the president is significant here. For the campaign and for the president personally. Unless Powell can back up everything she said, which I kind of doubt she can. Mark Meadows I agree. Very concerned.

Lee texted Meadows again with concerns about Powell’s unfounded claims of a conspiracy among Republican election officials in Georgia, according to the Washington Post.

Received by Mark Meadows Nov. 22 2020 Senator Mike Lee We are struggling to figure out how to respond to things like this.

Meanwhile, Thomas continued to push support for Powell.

Received by Mark Meadows Nov. 22 2020 Ginni Thomas Trying to understand the Sidney Powell distancing. Mark Meadows She doesn’t have anything or at least she won’t share it if she does. Ginni Thomas Wow!

Two days later, Thomas shared a video from the website Parler that appeared to refer to Glenn Beck, the conservative commentator, the Post said.

Received by Mark Meadows Nov. 24 2020 Ginni Thomas If you all cave to the elites, you have to know that many of your 73 million feel like what Glenn is expressing. Me included. I think I am done with politics, and I don’t think I am alone, Mark. Mark Meadows I don’t know what you mean by caving to the elites. Ginni Thomas I can’t see Americans swallowing the obvious fraud. Just going with one more thing with no frickin consequences... the whole coup and now this... we just cave to people wanting Biden to be anointed? Many of us can’t continue the GOP charade.

Meadows and Thomas continued to text back and forth, according to the Post. At the end of the exchange, Thomas mentions a conversation with her “best friend.” It is unclear to whom she’s referring, although Clarence Thomas has referred to his wife as his best friend in the past.

Received by Mark Meadows Nov. 24 2020 Mark Meadows You’re preaching to the choir. Very demoralizing. Mark Meadows This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it. Ginni Thomas Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!

December 2020

As Congress prepared to meet on Jan. 6, Roy wrote that he did not believe senators should object to the certification of the Electoral College vote, telling Meadows it would destroy the Electoral College. In texts reported by CNN, Roy wrote to Meadows with his concerns.

Received by Mark Meadows Dec. 31, 2020 Chip Roy The president should call everyone off. It's the only path. If we substitute the will of states through electors with a vote by congress every 4 years... we have destroyed the electoral college... Respectfully

Hannity also sent warnings as early as Dec. 31, 2020 about Trump’s plan to hold onto power after the election, according to CNN.

Received by Mark Meadows Dec. 31, 2020 Sean Hannity We can’t lose the entire WH counsels office. I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told. After the 6 th. [sic] He should announce will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen.

January 2021

The day before the insurrection, according to the committee, Hannity sent Meadows “a stream of texts,” some of which indicate that White House officials had knowledge of what could transpire the next day. CNN reported in the wake of the insurrection that White House counsel Pat Cipollone was “at loggerheads” with Trump in the final weeks of the former president’s term and had considered resigning multiple times.

Received by Mark Meadows Jan. 5, 2021 Sean Hannity Im very worried about the next 48 hours Sean Hannity Pence pressure. WH counsel will leave.

On Jan. 6, the day of the attack, Meadows was inundated with text messages begging Trump to call off the mob.

As part of the Jan. 6 proceedings, Representative Liz Cheney read several text messages from people she identified as family members, members of Congress, TV commentators, and others, who pleaded with Meadows to urge Trump to condemn and call off the attack.

Received by Mark Meadows Jan. 6, 2021 Donald Trump Jr. He’s got to condemn this [expletive] ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough. Mark Meadows I’m pushing it hard. I agree. Donald Trump Jr. We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand. Brian Kilmeade Please get him on tv. Destroying everything you have accomplished. Sean Hannity Can he make a statement. I saw the tweet. Ask people to peacefully leave the capital Laura Ingraham Hey Mark, The president needs to tell people in the Capital to go home This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy. Jake Sherman Do something for us. We are under siege at the [Capitol]. There’s an armed standoff at the House chamber door. We’re all helpless. Chip Roy This is a [expletive]show.

Fix this now. Unknown They have breached the Capitol. Unknown Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol, breaking windows on doors, rushing in. Is Trump going to say something? Unknown POTUS has to come out firmly and tell the protestors to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed. Unknown Mark, he needs to stop this now. Unknown TELL THEM TO GO HOME. Unknown POTUS needs to calm this [expletive] down.

The committee received one message from Thomas to Meadows on Jan. 10, 2021, four days after the Capitol insurrection. Thomas said she attended the “Stop the Steal” rally that took place before the mob broke into the Capitol.

Received by Mark Meadows Jan. 10 2021 Ginni Thomas We are living through what feels like the end of America. Most of us are disgusted with the VP and are in listening mode to see where to fight with our teams. Those who attacked the Capitol are not representative of our great teams of patriots for DJT!! Amazing times. The end of Liberty.

A text in the wake of the attack indicated Hannity had spoken to Trump.

Received by Mark Meadows Jan. 10, 2021 Sean Hannity Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano. Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.