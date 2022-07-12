fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: White House COVID-19 response team briefing

Updated July 12, 2022, 9 minutes ago

Watch live as the White House COVID-19 response team holds a press briefing at 9:30 a.m.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video