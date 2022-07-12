‘Freedom for the thought we hate,’ revisited again

Despite the group’s repulsive beliefs, Patriot Front has a constitutional right to march peacefully on the streets of Boston. Any assault should be prosecuted. The frenzied reaction to Patriot Front’s appearance, however, especially US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s pledge that she will “be thinking strategically about how we’re going to combat this, so that communities feel safe,” suggests a veiled wish to limit the group’s First Amendment rights (“Police say they had no word on march,” Page A1, July 6).

The same First Amendment that guarantees Patriot Front’s right to march in Boston, with no advance notice given, has also protected the rights to public demonstration of the many groups that have led the civil rights movement. And, to the chagrin of some, Black Lives Matter proponents can march in Mississippi, antifa members can march anywhere, and neo-Nazis can still march in Skokie, Ill. — provided, of course, that they all remain peaceful.