Jan. 6 panel highlights an unhinged Trump White House

On Tuesday, the House panel on Jan. 6 took us inside a meeting-cum-clash between objective reality and evidence-free autocratic idiocy , with Sidney Powell the very personification of the latter, aided and abetted by fanatical Michael Flynn and falsehood-furthering Rudy Giuliani.

Mind you, this was a meeting that happened after Trump had been repeatedly told by his campaign staff and by his (otherwise obliging) attorney general and other Department of Justice officials that there had been no widespread, election-changing fraud and that the 2020 presidential election had been legitimate.

Having not heard what he wanted from the rational figures around him, Trump then turned to a bunch of wild-eyed conspiracy theorists and amoral opportunists. On the evening of Dec. 18, 2020, they made their way under the official White House radar to pitch Trump on the idea of appointing Powell as a special counsel to probe supposed election fraud and having the federal government seize voting machines from various states, apparently in pursuit of the bizarre notion that those machines had somehow been used to steal the election for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

When the White House staff learned what was happening, they raced to intervene. During that loud, acrimonious, profanity-filled evening, Pat Cipollone, Trump’s White House counsel, said he repeatedly challenged Powell for evidence of widespread election fraud — and that she had none.

Of course she didn’t. After all, her defense against the defamation suit by the maker of the Dominion voting machines was that no reasonable person should have believed what she was saying was meant to be factual.

But despite that underscoring of the lack of fraud, Trump took to Twitter mere hours later to urge his supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 for the rally, promising that it “will be wild.”

The committee then detailed the way various right-wing conspiracy theorists and extremists, including Alex Jones of InfoWars notoriety and Sandy Hook denialism, called on their followers to come to Washington. The responses by far-right activists, agitators, and tweeters made clear they saw Trump’s tweet as a call to armed conflict.

Declared one, prophetically, “If you have enough people, you can push down any kind of fence or wall.”

Tuesday’s presentation also highlighted the ties and communications that long-time Trump associate Roger Stone had with the paramilitary Oath Keepers, who were among those who stormed the Capitol.

We also learned that Ali Alexander, organizer of the Jan. 6 rally, apparently knew in advance that Trump would direct the crowd to march on the Capitol, something that had otherwise been largely kept quiet.

Further, according to White House phone logs, Trump spoke to on-again-off-again ally Steve Bannon on Jan. 5 — after which Bannon issued his knowing podcast declaration that “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”

Near the end of the hearing, the committee heard from Stephen Ayres, one of those Trump supporters who responded to Trump’s call to come to Washington and then went to the Capitol at his direction. Having now pleaded guilty to a federal charge, he has lost his job and sold his house.

Once a diehard Trump supporter, Ayres now doubts the election was stolen. Why? Because having gotten off social media and started to do his own research, he has come to realize that such an election-overturning effort would have been too big to cover up. And, further, that if 60 of 61 lawsuits filed on Trump’s behalf found no fraud, there probably wasn’t any.

In one sense, that’s a hopeful sign. On the other, it leaves one despairing of the cult-like gullibility or susceptibility to conspiracy theories that led so many Trump backers to believe what a clear-eyed person should have recognized almost immediately as a preposterous lie. As a Trump follower, Ayres said, he felt like he had horse blinders on.

After his testimony, Ayres apologized to several of the police officers who had tried to restrain the violent MAGA mob that day. Neither those officers nor this nation will ever get an apology from Donald Trump, of course. But Ayres did give the country — or at least that part of it which continues to support Trump — something even more valuable.

“The biggest thing to me is, take the blinders off,” he said when asked what advice he had for America. “Make sure you step back and see what’s going on, before it’s too late.”

