Morality is not unchanging — just ask a former Catholic

Tyler Rowley, in his July 1 letter, agrees with G.K. Chesterton that “we do not want . . . a church that will move with the world,” and Rowley states that “for 2,000 years, the Catholic Church has resisted modern moral impulses” (“Thanks to Bishop McManus for holding line vs. modern moral impulses”).

Does he not know that in 1838, for example, the Jesuit order held more than 270 people in slavery, and that forced labor and the proceeds from selling human beings helped it finance the construction and operation of many churches and schools, including Georgetown University?

The list goes on, but the point is that many adults reject the notion that morality is unchanging, recognizing instead that it has evolved throughout history. That might explain why in 2015, 41 percent of Catholic-raised Americans said they had permanently left the church.