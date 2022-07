I’m a regular reader of Matthew Gilbert’s television reviews and was delighted to read his musings in the July 8 Living/Arts section about what to keep and what to toss (“Sorry, Marie Kondo types. I’m not chucking my stuff.”). This issue comes up from time to time in my household, and the next time I’m asked, “Why are you keeping that stuff?,” I can smile and take silent comfort in knowing that I have an ally.

Ann Sanders