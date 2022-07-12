Taxpayers about to catch an overdue break

Hours after House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka announced an agreement on the broad parameters of a tax relief bill that would benefit low income seniors, renters, and families, and reform the state’s long outdated estate tax structure, the House included the specifics of its version in a $3.8 billion Economic Development bill expected to sail through that branch this week.

The Commonwealth’s hoary old “Taxachusetts” label might never have been fair, but that’s not to say that the state residents haven’t often clamored for a break. Now they are about to catch one — well, more than one really — as lawmakers craft a package of permanent reforms expected to put at least $500 million back into their pockets.

The permanent tax relief package comes on the heels of last week’s agreement between the two legislative leaders to a $500 million one-time rebate aimed at blunting a small part of the bite inflation is taking from middle class taxpayers.

Taking note of that pledge Monday, Mariano added, “The House also recognizes the need for long-term relief. . . And we want to make Massachusetts competitive with other states.”

In fact, Massachusetts is a little late catching what has been a national wave of tax relief with 10 states already enacting income tax cuts, 14 proposing cutting sales taxes, and 10 offering relief to retirees, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. But better late than never.

The House version of tax relief falls short of the $700 million originally proposed by Governor Charlie Baker (his plan to lower the state tax on capital gains was left on the legislative scrap heap) but would meet the “competitive” standard by ending Massachusetts’ “outlier” status on the estate tax, as state Representative Mark Cusack put it. Of the 17 states with an estate or inheritance tax, Oregon and Massachusetts have the lowest threshold at $1 million. But only in Massachusetts is there what Cusack called the “cliff” effect where if the estate goes even a penny over $1 million, the entire amount is taxed.

So, yes, Massachusetts retirees often head to Florida for something other than the weather. The House bill would raise the threshold to $2 million and eliminate the cliff effect, meaning only the amount over $2 million would be taxable.

Increasing the child care and dependent care deduction from $180 to $310 per dependent and eliminating the two-dependent cap, according to House budgeteers, will affect about 700,000 families. Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit for those earning under $57,000 a year will help another 396,000 low wage earners, and the so-called senior circuit breaker that offers a tax credit to help low income seniors stay in their homes is expected to benefit 100,000 households. Increasing the cap on rent deductions from $3,000 to $4,000 (lower than the $5,000 Baker proposed) would help out an estimated 881,000 people.

The larger Economic Development bill is — apart from the $500 million in tax relief and the $500 million tax rebates — a major spending proposal that uses some $2.5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds and part of the state’s year-end budget surplus to fund housing, help hospitals hardest hit by COVID-generated costs, make upgrades to state parks, provide aid to small businesses, and in response to recent events provide grants to reproductive health care centers for security and educational efforts and to nonprofits that deal with gun-violence related programs.

It also unfortunately includes a provision designed to delay the possible sale of the Hynes Convention Center for at least a year, thus depriving Baker of his last shot at unloading the aging white elephant. Of course, the Senate will have its own ideas, and perhaps a more realistic approach to the Hynes will be one of them.

The good news, though, is that at a time of rising prices and economic turbulence, taxpayers — especially those with the biggest needs — have not been forgotten. And a time when the state’s balance sheet is showing an embarrassment of riches is the best time to make permanent changes to the tax codes that are much needed and years overdue.

