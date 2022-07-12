Where Democrats push for progress, media see only squabbling

It’s time for Kimberly Atkins Stohr and other pundits to quit the mantra that Democrats “have to stop fighting among themselves and fight for the nation” (”Democrats are almost out of time to protect democracy and the rights of Americans,” Opinion, June 30). Check any bill in the House, and you’ll see near unanimity among the Democrats. The same is true for the Senate, except for the two holdouts — Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

The problem is not the Democrats. It’s the media who prefer to highlight conflict instead of praising the work of Democrats during the last year and a half. Why not spotlight those Democratic accomplishments instead of paying endless attention to Manchin’s coal-dusted hands and Sinema’s business-bankrolled war chest?