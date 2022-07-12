fb-pixel Skip to main content
Andy Murray breezes into Round of 16 at Newport ATP event

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated July 12, 2022, 1 hour ago
Andy Murray signs autographs after beating American Sam Querrey in the Round of 16 in Newport on Tuesday.Steven Senne/Associated Press

Former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray eased past American Sam Querrey, 6-2, 6-0, in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, R.I., Tuesday. The two-time Olympic gold medalist will take on Australian Max Purcell, competing in the grass-court tournament as a wild-card entry, in the Round of 16 Wednesday.

John Isner, the world No. 22 and third-ranked American, will also compete Wednesday after receiving a bye into the Round of 16. Top-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime also had a free pass into the second round, and the world No. 9 will face Australian Jason Kubler Wednesday.

