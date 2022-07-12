Arthur Zelmati holds a 3-stroke lead after second round of Massachusetts Amateur

Arthur Zelmati of George Wright Golf Course in Boston remained on top of the leaderboard after the second round of the Massachusetts Amateur Championship Tuesday, shooting a 1-over par 71 at Concord Country Club to land at 2-under for the tournament. He was three shots clear of Will Frodigh of Dedham Country & Polo Club, who was in second at 1-over after shooting a 69 on the Donald Ross layout.

Matthew Naumec of Great Horse settled into third at 2-over (68).

Zelmati, the French-born 2020 Massachusetts Mid-Amateur champion, started slowly with a triple bogey on the first hole and a bogey on the second, but he rallied with a pair of eagle and two birdies on his way to 1-over par 71.