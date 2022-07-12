Clearly, Bruins ownership supports its management team. Here’s the problem with that.

There’s no truth to the rumor that if the Jacobs see their shadow at the dais it signals six more years of playoff gates. There also was no clear explanation for why ownership saw fit to can coach Bruce Cassidy, whose .672 point percentage is fourth-highest in franchise history and highest of anyone with four or more seasons, while granting Teflon general manager Don Sweeney a multi-year extension.

Montgomery might want to watch his back because if the last guy is any indication, the Bruins will have no qualms about pinning blame on it.

The pucks equivalent of Punxsutawney Phil happened for Hub hockey fans Monday. The Jacobs — longtime Bruins owner Jeremy and his CEO son Charlie — emerged from their bunker to address the state of the Spoked Bs. The occasion was the introduction of affable new coach Jim Montgomery .

The incongruity and injustice of those decisions is harder to get around than Zdeno Chara in his prime, especially considering the Bruins have been eliminated by the second round in six of the seven seasons of Sweeney’s reign. Another hockey house of cards Bruins roster met its demise in the first round last season thanks to the Carolina Hurricanes and some untimely Boston blue line absences.

It would seem Sweeney and former teammate/team president Cam Neely successfully tapped Cassidy, scooped up at warp speed by the Vegas Golden Knights, as a convenient scapegoat for the shortcomings in player personnel and player development.

Sweeney has done a solid job as GM, but we’re not talking about Bill Belichick or Theo Epstein.

The outlier over seven seasons of Sweeney-built teams was the 2019 Stanley Cup finalists. The Bruins enjoyed a gilded path with no Tampa Bay, Washington, or Pittsburgh and blew a golden opportunity to cart the Cup around Causeway Street. The entire organization has gotten more mileage out of that Cup Final than a Toyota Prius.

They’re still clutching their core, fingering rosary beads for the returns of Patrice Bergeron for a 19th season and 36-year-old David Krejci from a sabbatical in Czechia, and clinging to the idea they’re a new coaching voice away from legit Stanley Cup contention.

Not convincing. You would hope the Jacobs would demand more vision than that from those they’ve entrusted and empowered with the fate of the franchise.

“The head coach frankly is the responsibility of the general manager, in our opinion. He has to be accountable for that,” said Charlie Jacobs, when I asked about the justification for sacking Cassidy while re-signing Sweeney.

“Likewise, the president is accountable [for] the general manager. So, if they come to us and say, ‘Hey listen, we think this might be in the best interest,’ we’re of course going to follow their lead.

“They’re empowered to make those decisions, and it’s not our job to interfere with them but rather to empower them to make those types of decisions and support them. … That’s the general gist, is that we went and followed management’s direction.”

The obvious follow-up was whether if Sweeney had recommended keeping Cassidy instead of using him as a hockey human shield would he still be the bench boss?

“Again, this is Don’s decision, and it’s Cam’s responsibility to support Don,” said Jacobs the Younger. “I would say it works that way in the other 31 markets in the National Hockey League. If they want to make a change, we’re here to support them and do so. ... That’s the way this works.”

It’s understandable and admirable that ownership wants to support management. There were obviously some restive players in Black and Gold sweaters who had enough of Cassidy’s brand of bluntness.

The problem is the gap between the Bruins and true Cup contention can’t be bridged by the guy behind the bench alone. That’s wishful thinking.

Sweeney and Neely have peddled this new coach-as-panacea plan to the Jacobs, who’ve bought it hook, line, and sinker.

If you’re the Jacobs, don’t you want to hear that instead of having to re-tool on the fly or undertake a painful rebuild, which Charlie said would be “awfully difficult to see in this market,” you can just change jockeys and return to the winner’s circle?

That’s apparently enough to distract ownership from the actual viability and veracity of this plan.

Even Montgomery admitted, “I think the staff did a really good job last year.”

He added, “Every team has a max ceiling, and the exciting part is it’s up to us – management, staff, and especially the players – to try and reach that ceiling.”

Cassidy usually did reach that ceiling, squeezing the most out of the rosters he was handed.

Sweeney has been heavily involved in player development for the Bruins since 2006. That was supposed to be his calling card as GM. He hasn’t delivered there in what he called a “results-driven business.” That’s hamstrung the Bruins far more than coaching.

This offseason Sweeney has said repeatedly the Bruins “left something on the table” losing to Carolina in seven games. Monday he repeated it.

That’s a decidedly minority opinion.

“With this club, what they were capable of doing, we made a very difficult decision with the coach that had a lot of success here,” Sweeney said.

Speaking of difficulty, Montgomery has a difficult job. He’s inheriting a team with an aging core, a top-heavy roster, a bone-dry prospect pipeline, and Stanley Cup expectations.

The Jacobs are bankrolling the Bruins to win now.

“We’re going to spend to the max to deliver the best product we possibly can to our fans. That’s not going to change,” said Charlie Jacobs.

“I would hope that people could put that in their back pocket and understand that we are committed to winning a Stanley Cup, and we will do whatever it takes to get us to that threshold again.”

Well, not everything. They weren’t willing to take a hard look at the general manager’s office and move on.

Sweeney gets to continue while Cassidy gets canned. Bruins ownership is expert at crunching numbers, but that still doesn’t add up.

