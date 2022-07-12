Despite his sputtering start, Red Sox encouraged by Brayan Bello’s strong finish

The Sox purchased tickets for them behind the visitor’s dugout so they could see rookie righthander Bryan Bello pitch. Not surprisingly, there were plenty of good seats available at the Trop.

They won the game, 8-1. The Sox prospects and their coaches took the bus back to Fort Myers, showered up, and got back on the bus for a two-hour ride to Tropicana Field.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Red Sox entry in the Florida Complex League played a noon game against the Rays in Port Charlotte on Monday. It was 86 degrees at first pitch.

“It was awesome to see them there,” Sox manager Alex Cora said. “What a great experience for those kids.”

Advertisement

For the teenage prospects, it was a day of lessons on and off the field.

After winning their game, they watched as Bello pitched two of the most frustrating innings of his career, giving up four runs and throwing 62 pitches.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

But the 23-year-old regained both his composure and command to keep the Sox in the game. Bello was rewarded when the Sox came back to tie the game. But the Rays came back for a 10-5 victory.

Bello’s line — 4 innings, 7 hits, 5 earned runs, 3 walks and 5 strikeouts — wasn’t good. But those final two innings impressed Cora.

“There’s growing and a lot of learning and tonight was a great learning experience for him,” he said. “We were very pleased with the last two innings. He gave us a chance to win the game.”

Bello had faced the Rays in his major league debut last Wednesday at Fenway Park. Pitching against the same team again five days later isn’t ideal but that’s what the schedule dictated.

The Rays took a 2-0 lead five batters into the game and jumped ahead 5-1 in the second inning. Nine of the first 13 batters Bello faced reached base.

Advertisement

Brayan Bello struggled early, but found his footing at the back end of Monday's start. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

If the Sox had a better-rested bullpen, Bello probably would have been taken out of the game. But the Sox needed more from him.

“That’s the big leagues,” Cora said. “Yeah, we have to protect him but we have to protect the rest of the staff.”

Bello needed only 20 pitches to get through two more innings. He stranded a runner at second in the third and got Randy Arozarena to ground into a double play to end the fourth thanks to a dazzling bare-handed turn by Trevor Story.

Bello relied more on his four-seam fastball, throwing it for strikes and getting ahead.

“That’s when everything changed,” he said via an interpreter. “I learned it doesn’t matter how you start; it’s how you finish. For me it was really good to end up on a good note . . . I’m grateful for the confidence Alex showed in me.”

As Bello improved, the cheers from the Sox players in the stands grew louder. He knew several of the players who were on hand.

“Of course. That’s why I tried to give my best,” Bello said. “I’m happy that they were here supporting me.”

The Sox often invite their prospects to games at the Trop. Watching a game on television and dreaming of playing in the major leagues isn’t the same as standing on the field for batting practice and seeing where you want to be from up close.

Advertisement

Bello was once in their cleats, a little-known prospect who worked his way out of the team’s academy in the Dominican Republic then excelled when he reached the United States.

That Bello has allowed nine runs on 13 hits and six walks over eight innings in his first two games doesn’t change how the Sox see him. Their projection is that he could become a No. 2 or No. 3 starter in time.

Bello will remember what he learned going back out to the mound for the third and fourth innings.

“The talent is there; we know that,” Cora said. “He’s still learning how to pitch; he’s still learning how to use his fastball in certain spots . . . He has a good changeup and in the two outings he’s been erratic with it. But you see the potential. He’s going to keep going.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.