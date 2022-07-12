fb-pixel Skip to main content
Evgeni Malkin re-ups with Penguins after all, signing a four-year, $24.4 million deal

By JOHN WAWROW, DAVE CAMPBELL and STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press,Updated July 12, 2022, 57 minutes ago
Evgeni Malkin's deal counts $6.1 million against the salary cap through 2026.FRANK FRANKLIN II/Associated Press

Evgeni Malkin is returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins after all, sticking around on the eve of free agency.

Malkin, who turns 36 July 31, late Tuesday night signed a $24.4 million, four-year deal that counts $6.1 million against the salary cap through 2026. He had as recently as Monday told the team he was testing the market.

“Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history,” general manager Ron Hextall said. “His hockey rèsumè and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh.”

