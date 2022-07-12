Evgeni Malkin re-ups with Penguins after all, signing a four-year, $24.4 million deal

Evgeni Malkin is returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins after all, sticking around on the eve of free agency.

Malkin, who turns 36 July 31, late Tuesday night signed a $24.4 million, four-year deal that counts $6.1 million against the salary cap through 2026. He had as recently as Monday told the team he was testing the market.

“Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history,” general manager Ron Hextall said. “His hockey rèsumè and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh.”