Game 88 lineup and notes: Chris Sale will be back on the mound as Red Sox face Rays

Manager Alex Cora said the way they handle Sale will be different than last year, when he was coming off Tommy John surgery in 2020 and didn’t make his first appearance until August.

The Red Sox ace, who hasn’t appeared in a major league game since last October because of a right rib cage fracture, will make his 2022 debut on Tuesday night against the Rays at Tropicana Field.

“I believe we can be more aggressive now compared to last year,” Cora said before Monday’s game, a 10-5 loss in the series opener.

Corey Kluber will be on the mound tonight for Tampa Bay. Here is a preview.

Advertisement

Lineups

RED SOX (47-40): TBA

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale

RAYS (46-40): TBA

Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (4-5, 3.62 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Kluber: Xander Bogaerts 5-23, Jackie Bradley Jr. 7-20, Franchy Cordero 1-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-3, Rafael Devers 1-6, Jarren Duran 0-3, J.D. Martinez 9-34, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Trevor Story 1-8, Alex Verdugo 2-5, Christian Vázquez 2-11

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Rays vs. Sale: Randy Arozarena 1-5, Yandy Díaz 6-12, Francisco Mejía 0-2, Taylor Walls 1-4

Stat of the day: Chris Sale has three career shutouts, and one came against the Rays: a 1-0 win on April 15, 2016 on the road in which he allowed two hits.

Notes: The Rays snapped a three-game losing streak with their win on Monday over the Red Sox, who lost their fifth in seven games. ... Rays shortstop Wander Franco is scheduled to undergo surgery on his right wrist on Tuesday, and he is expected to miss five to eight weeks. ... Sale’s last game was Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros. Boston lost in six. ... WBZ reported Sale will pay $1,100 to replace the broken TV he beat up in Worcester, and also spent more than $6,000 on lunch for teammates and staff. ... Sale has made 22 appearances (20 starts) against the Rays, and owns a 10-6 slate with a sharp 2.93 ERA. ... Kluber matched his best outing of the season against the Sox last week with six innings of three-hit, shutout pitching. He struck out five with no walks.

Advertisement

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.