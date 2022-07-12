Georgii Merkulov, who was a top scorer at Ohio State, ready to work on defense

“They say my offensive game is there, but I’ve got to work on my D-zone,” said Merkulov, a 21-year-old forward who turned pro last spring after his freshman season at Ohio State. “That’s been an issue since I was like 13 years old. I’ve been working on that in school, juniors. Even when I played for Youngstown (USHL), coaches would say ‘Hey, scouts always ask about you, but they don’t like how you play in D-zone.’

Merkulov is no Datsyuk, a Hall of Famer who won three Selke Trophies. But mark this down: If he adds a dollop of Datsyuk-like defensive acumen, he will be an NHL regular.

Bruins prospect Georgii Merkulov grew up in Ryazan, Russia, where he considered Pavel Datsyuk an idol.

“It’s same here in Boston: D-zone, D-zone, D-zone.”

Merkulov, who led Ohio State in scoring (20-14—34 in 36 games), flashed some offensive skill after joining Providence on a tryout (his three-year, $2.775 million entry-level deal begins this fall). He produced a goal and four assists in eight games. But he struggled to work the other end of the rink.

“They always say like, details,” Merkulov said. “Small details. I get distracted, or I always cheat. I want to get the puck and go on offense as quick as possible, so I force it.”

Merkulov is trying. He’s asking questions of coaches and older prospects. He hopes to meet Patrice Bergeron in training camp (“He’s a master of the D-zone,” Merkulov said). He also purchased an account with InStat, the video scouting service, that allows him to watch every one of his shifts, and those of others.

Merkulov’s Providence film shows him making backdoor plays on the power play, driving the net for tap-ins, tossing cross-ice saucer passes for easy goals, and throwing changeups past goalies in shootouts. It also has his college film, where OSU’s broadcaster exclaimed “Georgii! Georgii! Georgii!” after Merkulov’s breakaway goals.

Merkulov, who came to the US in 2019 to play for the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms, arrived knowing a few words of English. He has made great strides.

“It was challenging,” said Merkulov, who estimated he learned 50 words a day and 7,000 words in his first two months here. “I knew that for my development I had to go to school. In order to go to school you had to pass the English test. That was hard. You start with cow, dog, grass .. "

His film study for English: half-hour stretches of CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Player development coordinator Adam McQuaid, who saw quite a bit of Merkulov while watching fellow Bruins prospect Mason Lohrei at Ohio State, expects him to be hearing about defense “daily.”

“Super skilled,” McQuaid said. “I think he’s pretty competitive. … Fairly seamless transition [to Providence], obviously still working on details — that part of his game, for sure. But the skill level’s there. Things that you can’t teach. That’s what excites us about him, for sure.”

Mason Lohrei will return to Ohio State

Unlike Merkulov, who was undrafted and pounced on a contract when the Bruins offered, Lohrei is heading back to Ohio State for his sophomore season. He likely has the size (6-4, 194) and poise with the puck to start his pro career this fall, but the Bruins feel the 21-year-old can continue to improve in the NCAA.

“I think he took a big step this year with his defensive game,” McQuaid said. “He wants to work at that, knows he has to work at that. Stick details have really improved. Really interesting combination to have that size, that offensive ability and the commitment to want to get better defensively. A lot of hope for him. Exciting prospect for us.”

Lohrei, a left shot, was a second-round pick (58th overall) in 2020. He put up 4-25—29 in 31 games for the Buckeyes.

Defenseman Jackson Edward shows off his strength

Defenseman Jackson Edward, drafted in the seventh round (200th overall) last Friday, laid a heavy hit on fifth-rounder Frederic Brunet during a 3-on-3 scrimmage on Tuesday. The days of prospects swinging and scrapping their way through rookie camp are long gone, but Edwards’s physicality made an impression.

“In first meeting him, it’s the size,” McQuaid said of Edward, listed at 6-2 and 194 pounds. “He threw a few hits today. He wants to engage physically. … Eager. That’s probably the biggest thing that I’ve taken. Asking questions. He’s ready to go every day.”

Edward, a Toronto-area native who said he grew up cheering for Zdeno Chara and Brad Marchand, and Brunet (6-2, 185) are part of a defensive prospects group sans without smaller players.

The Bruins grabbed Ryan Mast (6-4, 212) as a sixth-rounder last summer. In 2020, they took Lohrei in the second round, and Mason Langenbrunner (6-3, 179) in the fifth. Dustin McFaul (6-2, 185) is a holdover from the 2018 draft. The Bruins also extended a development camp invite to 2018 Buffalo draft pick William Worge Kreu (6-6, 185) who plays in the Swedish Hockey League.

While smaller defensemen like Matt Grzelcyk (5-9) and Jack Ahcan (5-9) are higher up in the organization, one of the 12 D-men at Warrior Ice Arena is listed at sub-6-foot: Providence signee Jacob Wilson, who is 5-11, 185.

“You look around, everyone’s talented, skilled,” Wilson said. “I’ve always been a smaller defenseman growing up. I just try to play big.”

Help wanted: skating coach to replace Kim Brandvold

The Bruins are looking for a replacement for skating and skills coach Kim Brandvold, who defected to Jay Pandolfo’s staff at Boston University. Brandvold is assisting as a volunteer this week.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.