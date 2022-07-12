It won’t make you feel better, but Celtics hold off Warriors — in summer league game

Justin Jackson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Celtics last December and was a late addition to this summer squad, had a team-high 24 points. Boston’s 2019 first-round pick Mfiondu Kabengele had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Brodric Thomas, who could be in the mix for one of the team’s final roster spots, added 18 points. Celtics forward Sam Hauser (shoulder) and guard Matt Ryan (ankle) were both sidelined.

No, it won’t make Boston feel any better about its NBA Finals loss to Golden State last month, but it was an impressive performance against two players who actually appeared in that series, in Kuminga and Moody.

LAS VEGAS — Facing a Warriors team that included recent lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman, the undermanned Celtics summer league team roared to a 23-point first-quarter lead and eventually held on for a 103-92 win Tuesday night.

The Celtics (2-1) took a 35-12 first-quarter lead behind the hot shooting of Thomas and remained in control for most of the night before Golden State made a late rally.

The Warriors sliced a 16-point deficit to 94-88 before Kabengele blocked a Kuminga shot inside with 2:33 left. Rookie JD Davison stretched the lead to 8 with a layup, and Boston held on for the win.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will be elevated to a front-of-bench role following Will Hardy’s departure to coach the Utah Jazz. Also, Udoka said, assistant coach Evan Bradds is expected to join Hardy’s staff in Utah.

Mazzulla, the main holdover from coach Brad Stevens’s staff, interviewed for Utah’s head coaching slot, too, and is considered a rising star in the industry. Udoka said he will initially look to fill the vacancies from within, potentially promoting members of the video and player enhancement staff.

“Sad to see [Hardy] go but understood that when I hired him, it was going to be short-lived,” Udoka said. “He’s had opportunities for the last few years and we did some good things this year. He got some exposure and what I told him coming along was the two years of me leaving San Antonio, what it did for me. I think he’s experienced some of that this year in Boston, just got to grow as a coach and probably helped him throughout this process.”





