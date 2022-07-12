LeBron James critical of US efforts to get Brittney Griner home

LeBron James is publicly criticizing the United States’s handling of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner’s case in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show: “The Shop: Uninterrupted.” Griner is on trial in Russia for drug possession. She pleaded guilty last week and will appear again in court Thursday. “Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’ ” It’s unclear when the show was filmed, although in the trailer it is mentioned that Griner had been in Russia for more than 110 days, which would have been nearly five weeks ago as she was detained on Feb. 17.

The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28. Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney wrote a letter to attorney Karen Patton Seymour saying he would be allowed to testify via Zoom under the conditions set out by the committee’s initial subpoena “to ensure that Mr. Snyder’s testimony will be full and complete and will not be restricted in the way it would be if the deposition were conducted voluntarily.” Snyder‘s camp has until Wednesday at noon to confirm he will appear before the committee, which launched an investigation into the team’s workplace culture last year after the league did not release a report of its independent review into the organization, which prompted a $10 million fine.

Barber died of heatstroke

Former NFL running back Marion Barber III died of heatstroke, police in Frisco, Texas, said. The 38-year-old was found dead in his Dallas-area apartment June 1, but the cause of death was not disclosed. Barber was unresponsive when police arrived to make a welfare check. According to local reports, the thermostat in Barber’s apartment was set to 91 degrees when police arrived. The coroner wrote in the autopsy report that Barber was “known to exercise in sauna-like conditions.” The Collin County medical examiner ruled Barber’s death an accident, Frisco police said.

Ruggs’s blood-alcohol can be evidence

A judge ruled that results of a blood-alcohol test taken from former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III can be used as evidence in his DUI crash case. Authorities said the 23-year-old Ruggs allegedly was driving 156 miles per hour just seconds before the fiery November 2021 crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. Prosecutors have said Ruggs’s blood alcohol level after the crash was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

NHL

Flyers waive cancer survivor Lindblom

The Flyers placed forward Oskar Lindblom on waivers with the intent of buying out the final year of the 25-year-old cancer survivor’s contract. General manager Chuck Fletcher called it a “very difficult decision” to free up salary cap space by cutting a player who recovered from being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma. The Flyers will donate $100,000 in Lindblom’s name to a Philadelphia organization that supports families impacted by cancer.

Bowman leaves Blackhawks

Scotty Bowman has left the Blackhawks after what he called “a pretty uncomfortable year.” Bowman said he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks’ senior hockey operations advisor. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation.

Minor League Baseball

Architect of Maine minor league team dead at 70

Charlie Eshbach, architect of a minor league baseball team that became Maine’s prominent professional sports franchise, has died after a long illness. The Portland Sea Dogs announced Eshbach’s death Tuesday. He was 70.