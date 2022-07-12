Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari go way back with Celtics connections, and other takeaways from their introduction

Gallinari said he was a Celtics fan and that he and his father, Vittorio, who played professionally in Italy, enjoyed watching Larry Bird together. When Gallinari was drafted by the Knicks, New York general manager Donnie Walsh gave him a DVD of Bird highlights and told him to study them.

“Of course Larry Bird is a legend,” Gallinari said. “It’s not easy to do the stuff he was doing, but I looked at those tapes every day.”

Brogdon said his late grandfather was a big Celtics fan and had a special fondness for legendary center Bill Russell and former coach and general manager Red Auerbach.

Advertisement

“So to be able to play here is a blessing for me in his honor, for sure,” Brogdon said.

Fit was important

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens has stressed several times in recent weeks that he wanted to be careful not to disturb the Celtics’ unusual chemistry. Fit was important, and he believes both players will be able to blend in seamlessly.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Stevens said that during the playoffs it became clear that the Celtics could benefit from using some smaller, more skilled lineups. Although Gallinari is 6 feet 10 inches, his abilities as a shooter will help give the Celtics a different look.

“They’re very skilled,” Stevens said, “so they’re able to space the floor and play that way.”

Gallinari is confident that he’ll be able to slide in and have a positive impact.

“You guys know I’ve been a pretty versatile player, so I’ve played in different systems,” he said, “but I always fit it well so there are a lot of things I can do defensively, and offensively I’m sure that I can add and gel right away.”

Advertisement

Brogdon wants to complement Marcus Smart

Although Brogdon has been a starter for much of his career, Celtics executives made it clear that Marcus Smart remains this team’s starting point guard, and Brogdon has said that he will embrace the sixth-man role. He’s eager to form a partnership with Smart, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

“I think Marcus is one of the biggest winners that we’ve seen in this league,” said Brogdon, “and I think that’s why this organization loves him and it’s hard to really put your finger on what it is about him, but he’s a winner. He knows how to win games and is going to help you no matter what … This move, bringing me here actually helps him. I’m going to push Marcus; he’s going to push me.

“I think [Smart and I] have different skill sets, but we want to win so bad it doesn’t matter. All the other stuff is just distractions and noise.”

Brogdon said he thinks his playmaking and ability to play off the ball should help Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and he mentioned being able to close games even if he does not start them.

“I want to come here and sacrifice to win,” Brogdon said. “I think everybody on a great team sacrifices. Tatum, Brown, all of us have to take things off our plates and sacrifice a few things.”

Stevens isn’t quite done

Stevens said he’ll likely add one more big man to the roster in the coming weeks after trading center Daniel Theis to the Pacers in the Brogdon deal. Boston has a $17.1 million trade exception that will expire next week, but the likelihood of using that decreased after acquiring Brogdon, whose salary will push the Celtics deep into the luxury tax.

Advertisement

“One of the things I’ll continue to do is adding without taking away,” Stevens said. “We do have a deep team. There will be a need for everybody to give a little, which is important. But I think everybody here is ready to do that because they got a taste of what it’s all about in June and it’s pretty clear what we want to do here moving forward.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.