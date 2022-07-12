Patriots trading receiver N’Keal Harry to Bears for future draft pick

Even prior to the trade request last July, Harry’s future with the Patriots regularly seemed in doubt because of his underwhelming performance. Drafted 32nd overall in 2019, Harry never lived up to his first-round billing and could not establish himself as a downfield threat despite opportunities within New England’s receiving corps.

The Patriots traded the 24-year-old wide receiver Tuesday evening, just over a year after Harry’s agent publicly requested that the team do so , to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, a league source confirmed.

N’Keal Harry’s tenure in New England has finally come to an end.

Harry started his rookie season on injured reserve (ankle), and his impact remained minimal throughout the final seven weeks of Tom Brady’s time in New England. Harry developed a strong rapport with the Patriots’ next quarterback, Cam Newton, but their relationship didn’t translate to a statistical boom. He recorded 33 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

That year proved to be Harry’s best, as lowlights always managed to take center stage. Last season, though he earned some praise for his blocking abilities, Harry caught just 54.5 percent of his targets. He finished with 12 receptions for 184 yards. Two of his more costly drops came against Buffalo in Week 15, when one squandered a 15-yard gain and the other resulted in an interception.

By the end of Harry’s career with the Patriots, he developed a reputation not for his on-field performance but for the plethora of talented receivers drafted after him. Among those taken in the next four rounds were Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, Diontae Johnson, Terry McLaurin, and Hunter Renfrow.

Harry, who turns 25 in December, has one year remaining on his contract. The Patriots unsurprisingly did not pick his fifth-year option.

Had the Patriots not found a willing trade partner, the chances seemed high that they would end up cutting Harry. New England’s wide receiver room has become quite crowded with DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kristian Wilkerson, Tre Nixon, and 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.

The Patriots create $1.34 million in salary cap space by trading Harry.

The decision to move on from Harry also punctuates the disappointments among New England’s 2019 draft class. Of the 10 selections, four players — cornerback Joejuan Williams, running back Damien Harris, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, and punter Jake Bailey — remain on the roster, with only Harris and Bailey playing meaningful roles. The Patriots traded linebacker Chase Winovich and quarterback Jarrett Stidham this offseason as well.

In Chicago, Harry should have an opportunity to compete for touches alongside Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Dazz Newsome, Equanimeous St. Brown, and third-round draft pick Velus Jones Jr.

The Patriots and the Bears will face off in Week 7 at Gillette Stadium.

