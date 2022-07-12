fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patriots

Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse, 29, announces retirement

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated July 12, 2022, 1 hour ago
Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse spent last year on the practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster for one game.Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tight end Matt LaCosse announced his retirement from football Tuesday night.

“I am saying goodbye to the game that I love, the game that I have sacrificed so much for, and I want to truly say thank you to those who have sacrificed so much for me,” he wrote on Instagram. “This dream wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

LaCosse spent the final three seasons of his seven-year career with the Patriots. He signed a two-year contract in 2019 but opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, LaCosse caught 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

The Patriots revamped their tight end room in 2021, adding Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, which significantly reduced LaCosse’s role. He spent last year on the practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster for one game. He did not record a catch.

LaCosse, who went undrafted out of Illinois in 2015, turns 30 in September. Prior to joining the Patriots, he played for the Giants and Broncos. He thanked all three teams in his retirement announcement.

“Since I was a kid, I always dreamed of being a professional athlete,” LaCosse wrote. “I truly got to live out my dream.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video