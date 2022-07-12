Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse, 29, announces retirement

LaCosse spent the final three seasons of his seven-year career with the Patriots. He signed a two-year contract in 2019 but opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, LaCosse caught 13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.

“I am saying goodbye to the game that I love, the game that I have sacrificed so much for, and I want to truly say thank you to those who have sacrificed so much for me,” he wrote on Instagram. “This dream wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

Advertisement

The Patriots revamped their tight end room in 2021, adding Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, which significantly reduced LaCosse’s role. He spent last year on the practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster for one game. He did not record a catch.

LaCosse, who went undrafted out of Illinois in 2015, turns 30 in September. Prior to joining the Patriots, he played for the Giants and Broncos. He thanked all three teams in his retirement announcement.

“Since I was a kid, I always dreamed of being a professional athlete,” LaCosse wrote. “I truly got to live out my dream.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.