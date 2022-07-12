Red Sox acknowledge interest in Kumar Rocker in draft

Yet a player whom they’d considered for their top pick in 2021 represents a potential target. Righthander Kumar Rocker, a dominant presence for Vanderbilt in college, was taken with No. 10 overall by the Mets in 2021. But the Mets didn’t sign Rocker over medical concerns (he reportedly had shoulder surgery over the winter), and he’s again on the board this year.

One year after the Red Sox took Marcelo Mayer with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft — the team’s highest selection in more than 50 years — the Sox won’t select until the 24th pick of the first round this year.

The 22-year-old — a 6-foot-5-inch, 250-pounder who works in the mid- to upper 90s with his fastball and features a wipeout slider — made five appearances for the Tri-City ValleyCats of the independent Frontier League, going 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 20 innings. The Sox, who’d scouted most of Rocker’s starts in 2021 at Vanderbilt in the leadup to the draft, were among the many teams that scouted Rocker heavily this year.

Amateur scouting director Paul Toboni acknowledged that the Red Sox have interest in Rocker.

“We liked him a lot as a high schooler. We liked him last year and we like him a good amount this year,” said Toboni. “Just a tremendous kid, a tremendous talent, player, obviously unique circumstances last year, but we’re going to kind of put our board together and see where he falls and then we’ll address it from there.

“Honestly, whether the Red Sox select him or not, I think he’s going to have a wonderful career and I hope the best for him, especially just because of how it played out last year. I don’t think really any team would hope it would play out that way. So, tremendous kid, tremendous talent.”

Toboni noted the Red Sox have a larger pool of potential players to select this year than they did when picking fourth. That said, he considers depth in this year’s draft to be greater than a year ago, something that is significant both with the first-round position and when the Sox make their second-round pick (No. 41, a pick they possess because 2021 second-rounder Jud Fabian didn’t sign, instead returning to the University of Florida for his junior year).

“Obviously, we could whittle it down a little bit more last year. We were picking fourth and so we had a handful of players that we could really lock in on and learn well,” said Toboni. “This year the draft could go in a number of different directions and so the player pool that we’ve looked at is obviously bigger. With that said, we are able to kind of turn it in on a number of players that we’re pretty comfortable are going to go in the top 10 picks. With that said, we want to be as up-to-speed as we can on all the players that might be staring at us at pick 24 but also pick 41.”

