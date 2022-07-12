Red Sox throw away Chris Sale’s excellent debut in 3-2 loss to the Rays

And on this Tuesday evening, July 13, 2022, the Sox threw away a victory.

ST. PETERSBURG Fla. — The Red Sox haven’t won a series against an American League East opponent all season. They are 11-22 against divisional opponents.

The Sox lost, 3-2, dropping their second consecutive game to the Rays in this four-game set.

The Sox had a 2-0 lead against the Rays when Ryan Brasier entered in relief of Chris Sale to start the sixth inning.

Brasier yielded a leadoff infield single to Harold Ramirez and, one out later, walked Isaac Paredes. After Brasier struck out Randy Arozarena, Cora went to Matt Strahm to face the lefthanded-hitting Ji-Man Choi.

Advertisement

Then, a mess created by Brasier got really messy.

Francisco Mejia hit for Choi, neutralizing Cora’s move, and singled, scoring Ramirez.

Strahm was then hit with a Taylor Walls comebacker. Strahm, who was visibly in pain, flung the ball to Franchy Cordero at first, but it got by Cordero, allowing the tying run to come in.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

But it got even worse for the Sox.

Cordero retrieved the ball and made a wild throw to Christian Vázquez, which got by the catcher, allowing Mejia to score the go-ahead run.

It gets worse, though.

With no outs in the seventh inning and the Sox threatening with runners on first and third, Alex Verdugo was picked off.

Sale had some extra juice in the top of the fifth inning.

It was his first start of the year after missing most of the season with a right rib cage fracture. It was just his 10th start since August 2019, missing a chunk of time due to Tommy John surgery.

Perhaps this was what was required. Maybe this was Sale’s way of making a statement, showing the Red Sox and himself that there was still something lefty arm of his.

Advertisement

His team had just taken a 2-0 lead against Corey Kluber on a sacrifice bunt by Cordero, then a Bobby Dalbec RBI triple. The Sox had Sale down for 85 pitches. He was already at 66 in what was likely his last inning.

Sale completed the inning with a 12-pitch performance, emptying the tank. He struck out Yu Chang. Brett Phillips, too. On the last pitch of the evening, which induced a Yandy Diaz ground out, Sale hit 97 miles per hour on the gun.

Sale’s highest average four-seam fastball velocity in a game during the 2021 regular season: 94.3 m.p.h. Sale’s average four-seam velocity in his 2022 debut: 95.0 m.p.h.

Statement made.

In the end, Sale pitched five scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits, and struck out five.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.