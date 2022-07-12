fb-pixel Skip to main content
Revolution

Revolution captain Carles Gil named to MLS All-Star team

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated July 12, 2022, 40 minutes ago
Carles Gil, the reigning MLS MVP and Comeback Player of the Year, has four goals and an MLS-best 10 assists through 19 games this season.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named to the Major League Soccer All-Star team Tuesday for the second consecutive year.

The 29-year old Spaniard was one of 12 players on the 26-man roster chosen through the fan, player, and media vote after missing last year’s game because of a muscle injury.

Gil was the lone Revolution player selected.

“It’s a pleasure for me to be there in that squad,” he said. “Especially after a big year for me and for the team, I wanted to continue like this. Last year, I had an injury so I missed the game, but hopefully this year I can be there and enjoy the moment.”

Advertisement

Gil, the reigning MLS MVP and Comeback Player of the Year, has continued his impactful play this season, recording four goals and an MLS-best 10 assists through 19 games.

Gil becomes the first Revolution player since Shalrie Joseph (2004-11) to earn consecutive appearances on the All-Star team.

The MLS All-Stars will play the LIGA MX All-Star team Aug. 10 at Allianz Field in Minneapolis.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video