Revolution captain Carles Gil named to MLS All-Star team

The 29-year old Spaniard was one of 12 players on the 26-man roster chosen through the fan, player, and media vote after missing last year’s game because of a muscle injury.

Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named to the Major League Soccer All-Star team Tuesday for the second consecutive year.

“It’s a pleasure for me to be there in that squad,” he said. “Especially after a big year for me and for the team, I wanted to continue like this. Last year, I had an injury so I missed the game, but hopefully this year I can be there and enjoy the moment.”

Gil, the reigning MLS MVP and Comeback Player of the Year, has continued his impactful play this season, recording four goals and an MLS-best 10 assists through 19 games.

Gil becomes the first Revolution player since Shalrie Joseph (2004-11) to earn consecutive appearances on the All-Star team.

The MLS All-Stars will play the LIGA MX All-Star team Aug. 10 at Allianz Field in Minneapolis.