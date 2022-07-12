Shane Bieber in complete control as Guardians defeat White Sox to open doubleheader

The 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner carried a one-hit shutout into the seventh en route to his first complete game since Aug. 4, 2019.

Bieber (4-5) struck out seven and walked none in just the 17th complete game in the major leagues this season. He had been 0-2 in six starts since beating Baltimore on June 3, the longest winless streak of his career.

Shane Bieber pitched a three-hitter for his first complete game this year and José Ramírez and Amed Rosario drove in two runs apiece, sending the host Cleveland Guardians over the Chicago White Sox, 4-1, in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

The 27-year-old righthander needed only 95 pitches to wrap up the 2-hour, 9-minute ballgame.

“Yeah, I enjoyed that,” Bieber said, smiling. “I was able to go out there and be efficient and get through nine. I feel really good right now, so I’ve just got to keep rolling and keep building off the last one.”

It was the fourth complete game of Bieber’s big league career and the first by a Cleveland pitcher since Aaron Civale’s five-hitter at Pittsburgh on Aug. 19, 2020.

“Shane had a good work week and was in control,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “When you look up at nine innings and under 100 pitches, it means a guy is really pitching.”

Rosario had a pair of RBI doubles off Davis Martin (1-3), driving in Austin Hedges in the third and Myles Straw in the fifth. The Guardians took a 3-0 lead in the third, when Ramírez’s two-run single scored Steven Kwan and Rosario.

Ramírez, who has been selected for his fourth All-Star Game, leads the AL with 68 RBIs, three more than Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Eloy Jiménez singled home Andrew Vaughn in the seventh, cutting Chicago’s deficit to 4-1. The White Sox had two on with one out before Gavin Sheets bounced into an inning-ending double play.

“Bieber had excellent command the whole game, all nine innings,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said. “Give him credit.”

Martin worked a season-high six innings, giving up four runs while striking out three after being recalled from Triple A Charlotte. The 25-year-old righthander made his big league debut May 17 at Kansas City.

“It was pretty cool going up against Bieber,” Martin said. “His arsenal is very similar to mine.”

Nolan Jones of the Guardians went 0 for 3, going hitless for the first time in the majors. Jones batted .538 with seven hits and eight RBIs over his first four games.

The Guardians played their league-high eighth doubleheader, their seventh at Progressive Field. The White Sox, in their fourth doubleheader, were swept by Cleveland on April 20.

Thomson manages a first in Toronto

Philadelphia’s Rob Thomson became the first Canadian to manage a major league game in his home country when he led the Phillies against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

“It’s great to be home,” Thomson said before batting practice. “I love coming back here. I love the ballpark, especially when the roof is open. I have a lot of family and friends here. It means a lot.”

Among those friends were eight former teammates from the 1984 Canadian Olympic baseball team, for whom the 58-year-old Thomson was catcher.

“I guess they rented out a suite,” Thomson said. “I don’t know how they got the money. It’ll be nice to see them, too.”

Thomson is from Sarnia, Ontario, a city on the Michigan border about 200 miles west of Toronto. He was promoted from his role as bench coach to interim manager after Joe Girardi was fired June 3.

That made Thomson the first Canadian-born manager in the big leagues since Pittsburgh’s George Gibson was fired in June 1934.

The Phillies were 24-12 under Thomson entering play Tuesday.

Padres blast off in Denver

Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, and C.J. Abrams hit 400-foot homers, and the San Diego Padres stopped a 10-game losing streak at Coors Field with a 6-5 victory over the Rockies on Monday night.

Cronenworth had three hits, including a 410-foot solo homer in the third inning. Machado’s 446-foot solo homer made it 3-1 in the seventh, and Abrams’s three-run drive in the eighth traveled 427 feet for a 6-2 lead.

It was Abrams’s second homer in his first big league season.

“I was trying to go the other way with that sinker, and he threw me a curveball,” he said. “I reacted and got my hands to it. ‘Short to it, long through it’ is what my dad used to tell me. Stay quick to the ball and swing at my pitches.”

Padres lefthander Sean Manaea (4-4) gave up five hits in 6⅓ innings, departing after Randall Grichuk’s homer got the Rockies within 3-2 in the seventh. Manaea struck out five and walked one in his second victory since April 18, a span of 13 starts.

Connor Joe and Charlie Blackmon hit two-out RBI doubles in the ninth before Taylor Rogers got C.J. Cron to ground out for his 24th save in 29 chances.

The Padres had lost 10 of 14. They began the night eight games behind the idle Dodgers.

Concession workers authorize strike on eve of All-Star Game

Concession workers at Dodger Stadium voted Sunday to authorize a strike that could begin just before Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game festivities.

Ninety-nine percent of food and beverage workers at the stadium approved the authorization according to labor union Unite Here Local 11, which “represents over 32,000 workers employed in hotels, restaurants, airports, sports arenas, and convention centers throughout Southern California and Arizona.”

Festivities for the annual game will start Saturday with the Futures Game. The home run derby takes place Monday, with the All-Star Game set for Tuesday.

The union added that it represents nearly 1,500 “food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers . . . an overwhelming majority of whom are workers of color” for Compass Group and its subsidiary, Levy Restaurants, the Chicago-based company that handles the stadium’s concessions.

Baseball’s players union said in a statement that it “stands in solidarity with the Dodger Stadium concessions workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11. Like thousands of ballpark workers across the country, Local 11′s members are a vital yet under appreciated part of what makes our game great. They deserve to be treated fairly and will continue to have the 1,200 members of the MLBPA behind them.”

If there is a strike, the players union did not say whether it would cross picket lines.

Maria Hernandez, a spokeswoman for Unite Here, did not specify the workers’ demands, but told the Los Angeles Times that workers face disparities in housing and health care as they seek what she described as a “fair new union contract.”

Earlier this year, workers at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, won a contract that Unite Here told the Times “provides for dignified wages, benefits and other protections.” The union said it seeking the same for Dodger Stadium workers.