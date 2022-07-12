What can we expect from the Bruins when NHL free agency opens?

With precious little spending money left in the Jacobs family purse, general manager Don Sweeney is not expected to be a very active shopper on UFA Wednesday. Per puckpedia.com , the Bruins are just some $1.5 million below the league’s $82.5 million salary cap, albeit with a $15.625 million fudge factor available now that Brad Marchand (hips) and Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) are projected to start the season on injured reserve while recovering from surgeries.

There is also the increasing likelihood that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will sign new deals at any hour, placing both esteemed 30-something pivots back on a roster that could vie again for a wild-card playoff spot in 2022-23. The latter may sound like a humble goal, but such is the reality in the competitive Eastern Conference.

The Bruins can do a lot of things, including striking a contract extension with premier winger David Pastrnak, with the official start of free agency and a new NHL fiscal year as of noon on Wednesday.

Reminder: Clubs have until opening night to be cap compliant. All 32 clubs are free to run over budget until the beach chairs and cocktail umbrellas are stored for the season. But eventually, the math must work prior to puck drop.

“No question, from a cap perspective, we’re tight,” Sweeney noted during Monday’s news conference that introduced new coach Jim Montgomery to the media. “So are several other teams. The difference is, we have a full roster, minus the injured players that will start on the sidelines.”

It stands to be a markedly different UFA day here than last July, when Sweeney committed a whopping $77.85 million to seven unrestricted free agents, including roster returnees left wing Taylor Hall and defenseman Mike Reilly.

It was, by far, Sweeney’s biggest spending spree since taking over GM duties in 2015. Those seven UFAs, for the moment, account for nearly $25 million, more than 30 percent of the $81 million on the books. Sweeney was forced to spend those dollars to shore up a roster left with too many holes, in large part because the talent pipeline, specifically the draft, in recent years failed to deliver NHL-ready players.

It remains a roster, even if Bergeron and/or Krejci were to return, still in need of bolstering. Unless, of course, Montgomery proves he can wring out better than than the 51 wins and 107 points Bruce Cassidy delivered in what unexpectedly turned out to be his exit season.

Sweeney and team president Cam Neely abruptly terminated Cassidy in favor of what they believe now will be Montgomery’s better messaging, believing he’ll be able to coax more out of the likes of Trent Fredric, Jack Studnicka, and whatever fresh-faced wanna B’s arrive in the days to come. Tall order. Only seven teams had more than 51 wins last season. Florida led the way with 58.

“I think the staff did a really good job last year,” said Montgomery. “And moving forward, I think there’s areas that I’m hoping … every coach has a different way of coaching … I think it’s going to lead to a little more offense.”

Cassidy’s clubs, unable to advance beyond the first or second round the last three playoff seasons, repeatedly fell short on filling up the net in Stanley Cup play. The most glaring issue was up front, where forwards too often failed to gain high-danger chances, and more often failed to finish the few they created. If the Cup is won at Boardwalk and Park Place, Bruins forwards were left at Marvin Gardens. We’ll see if Montgomery better rolls the dice.

Likewise, the back-end offense, now led by McAvoy, hasn’t been the same threat it was before Torey Krug left as a UFA after the 2019-20 season. Montgomery inherits a blue line crew that now has a 28-year-old Hampus Lindholm aboard full time, a luxury that Cassidy did not enjoy.

Had Lindholm not been hammered all the way to Palookaville by Andrei Svetchnikov in Game 2 of the Carolina series, perhaps the Bruins would have survived Round 1 and the change in messaging behind the bench would not have been ordered. But again, like the Eastern Conference standings, the margins are narrow.

Sweeney noted Monday that “barring a major trade” he could be an idle shopper in the UFA market basket. He could get aggressive, and bundle, say, Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo in a deal that yielded a first-round pick as part of future considerations. He then would have their combined $8.1 million to explore the UFA market, a figure that would balloon to $11.9 million if he were able to fold Nick Foligno into the package.

What to do with that kind of money? Well, as of late Tuesday afternoon, the Lightning still had not come to terms with Ondrej Palat, the left winger who has 27 goals (and two Cup rings) in his last 71 playoff games. Colorado also had not inked ex-Northeastern defenseman Josh Manson, the righthanded-shot who just posted a 3-5–8 line in helping the Avalanche lift the Cup for the first time since the Ray Bourque era.

It’s unlike Sweeney to be that aggressive and calculated with core roster players. He was in a bind upon taking over in 2015, forced to move disgruntled Dougie Hamilton and overpriced Milan Lucic from the Peter Chiarelli era. But otherwise, Sweeney has focused on dealing a boatload of draft picks and/or players deemed highly dispensable, including his pricey free agent whiffs such as Matt Beleskey, David Backes, and John Moore, and youngsters who fell far short of expectations (Ryan Donato, Danton Heinen, Anders Bjork, Karson Kuhlman, and others).

Meanwhile, Pastrnak has a year remaining at $6.7 million. Under Cassidy’s tutelage, the Czech right winger blossomed as one of the game’s top marksmen, collecting 215 goals over the last six seasons, ranking him behind only Auston Matthews (259), Alex Ovechkin (255), Leon Draisaitl (233), and Connor McDavid (223). Their average cap hit next season: $10.5 million.

A lot of things could happen as of Wednesday. Or a lot could stay the same. For now, only the messaging has changed.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.