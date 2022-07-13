fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to Boston in 2023

By Joy Ashford Globe Correspondent,Updated July 13, 2022, 1 hour ago
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to Boston in 2023.Brad Barket/Invision/AP

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band are bringing their iconic brand of rock ‘n’ roll back to Boston next year in their first US tour since 2016.

The king of arena rock will be stopping at Boston’s TD Garden on March 20, with tickets on sale starting July 20.

Tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Springsteen’s European tour, which is set to follow his US run, has already sold over a million tickets.

The Boss’s last tour concluded with a four-hour set that earned Gillette Stadium a $22,000 fine for breaking the town of Foxborough’s curfew. Needless to say, fans of the rock and roll legend are in for quite a show.

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com.

