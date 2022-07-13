Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to Boston in 2023

The king of arena rock will be stopping at Boston’s TD Garden on March 20, with tickets on sale starting July 20.

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band are bringing their iconic brand of rock ‘n’ roll back to Boston next year in their first US tour since 2016.

Tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Springsteen’s European tour, which is set to follow his US run, has already sold over a million tickets.

The Boss’s last tour concluded with a four-hour set that earned Gillette Stadium a $22,000 fine for breaking the town of Foxborough’s curfew. Needless to say, fans of the rock and roll legend are in for quite a show.

Advertisement

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com.