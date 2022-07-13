Review: Daisy Edgar-Jones stays afloat in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

The story begins in coastal North Carolina in 1969. A couple of kids are riding their bikes outside of town. At a fire tower on the edge of a vast marsh, they find a body. He is, or was, Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson, Ralph Fiennes’s son in “The King’s Man”). Did he fall — or was he pushed?

“Where the Crawdads Sing,” based on Delia Owens’s best-selling novel, is long on setting and atmosphere. It’s short on most everything else. Droopy in pace, it’s increasingly drippy in feeling. It’s not a good movie (sorry, Reese’s Book Club members — Reese Witherspoon is a producer), but it would be a whole lot worse without Daisy Edgar-Jones (”Normal People,” “Under the Banner of Heaven”). As the movie’s heroine, Kya, a.k.a. the Marsh Girl, Edgar-Jones makes vivid and affecting a character who’s not much more than a literary conceit.

Advertisement

Chase was a local BMOC: high school football hero, son of privilege, quite the ladies’ man. One of those ladies was Kya. They weren’t the likeliest couple. She’s lived by herself for many years out on the marsh — hence the Marsh Girl nickname — a figure of general suspicion and dislike. She’s supported herself by harvesting mussels and sustained herself by observing the environment and making detailed nature drawings. They’re good enough to be published in a book. “Is she a scientist or a witch?” the sheriff asks. You don’t have to guess how he answers the question.

Daisy Edgar-Jones in "Where the Crawdads Sing." Michele K. Short/Sony Pictures via AP

Kya’s charged with murder. David Strathairn plays her lawyer, Mr. Milton. Both his noble intonations and white suit are very Atticus Finch. Less dithery than usual, Strathairn acquits himself well.

Don’t expect a courtroom drama, though, or not for another 90 minutes or so. A series of flashbacks show us how Kya came to this impasse. “Marsh is not swamp,” she says in a voice-over. “Marsh is a space of light, where grass grows in water and water flows into the sky.” “Where the Crawdads Sing” is even more about where than who or what. “Then within the marsh, true swamp,” she says. A little less story and a touch more lyricism, the movie could be a nature documentary. “A swamp knows all about death and doesn’t necessarily define it as tragedy, certainly not sin.” Interesting choice of adverbs. Or as her brother tells Kya: “If you’re in trouble, go hide deep in the marsh, where the crawdads sing, like Ma always says.”

Advertisement

Harris Dickinson in "Where the Crawdads Sing." Michele K. Short/Sony Pictures via AP

Starting in 1953, various bad things happen to Kya and her family. These lead to her living alone in the family house. That’s a good thing, actually, insofar as it encourages her love of the natural world (the natural world loves Kya right back) and fosters an impressive capacity for self-reliance. “Neat, living out here with no parents telling you what to do,” marvels Tate Walker (Taylor John Smith, “Blacklight”). Tate teaches Kya to read and later becomes her first boyfriend. “There was something about that boy that eased the tightness in my chest,” Kya sighs. In fairness, has there ever been a movie voice-over that didn’t sound purple?

Taylor John Smith (left) and Daisy Edgar-Jones in "Where the Crawdads Sing." Michele K. Short/Sony Pictures via AP

The more involved the plot becomes, and it becomes quite involved, the slower the movie gets. “Crawdads” is Olivia Newman’s debut as a feature-film director, and it shows.

Advertisement

Edgar-Jones is English (so’s Dickinson), though you’d never know it. With her long, dimpled chin, she has a forthrightly unglamorous face, one in which severity and tenderness do battle. She could be Charlotte Gainsbourg’s daughter (this is meant as high praise). Kya is part wild child, part old soul. There’s a sense of constant subdued bafflement to her, yet she’s never less than her own person. Edgar-Jones makes that dividedness work.

“Whenever I stumbled, the marsh caught me,” Kya says. “Where the Crawdads Sing” does a lot of stumbling, too, and Edgar-Jones does more than her share of catching. But even an actress this talented and promising can do only so much.

Daisy Edgar-Jones in "Where the Crawdads Sing." Michele K. Short/Sony Pictures via AP

★½

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING

Directed by Olivia Newman. Written by Lucy Alibar; based on the novel by Delia Owens. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Garret Dillahunt, Harris Dickinson, David Strathairn. At Boston theaters, Kendall Square, suburbs. 125 minutes. PG-13 (substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material, smoking)

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.