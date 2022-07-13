Still smarting from Britt Lower’s snubbing

I’m still disappointed that Britt Lower was not nominated for an Emmy this week for her stellar lead turn in “Severance.”

The Apple TV+ show was, rightly, showered with nominations — 14 in all. In addition to nods for drama, title sequence, editing, music, writing, casting, and directing, four actors were singled out. Adam Scott was acknowledged for his leading turn, both mysterious and sympathetic; John Turturro and Christopher Walken were honored for their work as spirits in the machine; and Patricia Arquette got a nomination for her (to me over-the-top) work.

But so much of the heart of the show — and its ironic tone — belongs to Lower, who plays Helly Riggs, the newly severed worker at Lumon Industries. Helly does not take to severance, and she tries to reunite herself, the failure of which leaves her desperate and depressed. She is a spark of revolution, as the workers become curious about their outside lives. Lower is just right for the role, rebellious, moody, and underneath it all, it seems, sensitive and humane. We see the world of Lumon through her eyes, unaware of who Helly is on the outside.