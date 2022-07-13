Two baseball legends — Nolan Ryan and Derek Jeter — get their documentary due

In “Facing Nolan,” director Bradley Jackson tracks Ryan’s 27-year tenure as a pitcher in Major League Baseball. Ryan played for four teams — the New York Mets, the California Angels, the Houston Astros, and the Texas Rangers — and set MLBrecords for no-hitters (seven) and strikeouts (5,714), which remain unbroken. Known for his fastball, Ryan retired in 1993 at age 46 after amassing 324 wins. While he was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999, Ryan never received a Cy Young Award (there are many theories why; the director has a few), which is given annually to the best pitchers in the MLB.

“He is one of those GOATS (greatest of all time) figures who hadn’t had a film done about him,” said Jackson. “He’s not out there trying to toot his own horn.”

Ultimately, it was Ryan’s wife, Ruth Ryan, as well as their three children who convinced the now 75-year-old Texas cattle ranch owner to toot his horn and partake in Jackson’s documentary.

“In the months leading up to me pitching Nolan the project, two friends of his and well-known pitchers — Tom Seaver and Bob Gibson — passed away,” Jackson said in a recent phone interview. “I think Nolan realized a lot of his generation was starting to pass. Nolan’s kids are his biggest fans, and they were like, ‘Dad, your story is amazing, and it would be great if somebody told it.’”

Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan waved to the crowd as he took the field for a screening of a documentary film about him, following a game between the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, in May. LM Otero/AP/file

Jackson’s 105-minute film details Ryan’s humble upbringing in rural Texas, his relationship with his high school sweetheart-turned-wife, and his gradual rise to stardom, which he initially resisted.

“One thing that I didn’t know about Nolan that I discovered while making this movie is that he was really seriously considering quitting baseball after he was traded from the Mets to the Angels in 1971,” said Jackson. “According to Nolan, he probably would’ve quit if it hadn’t been for Ruth, who convinced him to keep at it.”

Known for his 100 mph fastballs, which gave him his nickname “The Ryan Express,” Ryan’s infamous 1993 fight with Chicago White Sox third baseman Robin Ventura is also part of his legacy. Ryan was playing for the Rangers when his pitch to Ventura hit the batter, which led to a brawl between the teams.

While Ryan considers the ongoing fascination with the 30-year-old fight silly, he discussed the incident with Jackson.

“Something that I learned about that fight was that [White Sox player] Bo Jackson was the one that saved Nolan from injury,” said the director. “Nolan said that he was pinned at the bottom of a pile of players, and he thought he was going to pass out and maybe break a rib. Then Jackson just pulled him out and saved him.”

In addition to Ryan, “Facing Nolan” features interviews with former president George W. Bush, Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Pete Rose, Bobby Valentine, and several of Ryan’s family members, including his wife.

Captain clutch

Randy Wilkins conducted 90 interviews making “The Captain,” a seven-episode ESPN series about Derek Jeter’s life and the 20 seasons he spent playing for the New York Yankees.

“The series covers so much time,” said Wilkins said by phone. “Derek’s career as well as his life pre-Yankees and post-Yankees, so it required many voices to accurately paint the picture.”

From left: Mike Tollin, Randy Wilkins, Derek Jeter, and Jimmy Pitaro attended "The Captain" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images/file

Along with Jeter’s wife, Hannah Jeter, and parents, Charles and Dorothy, Wilkins sat down with Roger Clemens, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Alex Rodriguez, C.C. Sabathia, Darryl Strawberry, and Joe Torre to discuss the famous Yankee, who became the team’s captain in 2003.

Jeter initially wanted Spike Lee to direct “The Captain,” but the director was busy on another project. Lee suggested Wilkins, a film editor whom he had taught at NYU and worked with professionally over the years.

“In June 2020, Spike called me up and asked who my favorite Yankee was,” recalled Wilkins. “It felt like a very random question, but I said, ‘Derek Jeter, of course.’ Then he goes, ‘Derek is doing a documentary on his career and his life, and I’m recommending you to direct it.’ I almost dropped the phone.”

The notoriously private shortstop, who retired in 2014, sat in front of Wilkins’s cameras for over 30 hours to discuss growing up biracial in Michigan, the day he was drafted by the Yankees in 1992, his five Yankee championships, including the 2000 victory when he was the World Series MVP, his 3,465 hits, the sixth-highest total in MLB history, and of course his tenuous relationship with fellow baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.

Former best friends, Jeter and A-Rod, famously stopped getting along after the Yankees signed Rodriguez, a shortstop, in 2004. In the third episode of “The Captain,” Wilkins details Jeter and Rodriguez’s falling out over comments A-Rod made to the media.

“Derek went into this knowing that people were going to want to hear about his relationship with Alex, so he was prepared to explore the topic,” Wilkins said. “He didn’t hold back.” Wilkins also interviewed Rodriguez, who explained his side of the story.

Like Ryan, Jeter felt that it was the right time to document his story.

“Derek decided to have a family after his playing career because he always felt like he wouldn’t have been able to be dedicated to his family because he was always putting his career first,” Wilkins said. “So his [three] daughters never had a chance to see him play with the Yankees. This project was an opportunity for him to chronicle his career so that he can share it with them.”

While Ryan’s sons, Reid and Reese Ryan, served as executive producers on “Facing Nolan” and Jeter-owned production company The Players’ Tribune was behind “The Captain,” both Jackson and Wilkins said that they had final cut over their respective films.

“Facing Nolan” will be digitally released through Utopia on July 19. The first episode of “The Captain” premieres July 18 on ESPN and ESPN+, with subsequent installments set to release every Thursday.