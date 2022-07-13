Euro falls to equal US dollar for first time in 20 years

It’s a sight unseen since December 2002, in the early years of the currency’s existence. The aesthetically pleasing round number has become a focal point for investors.

With a war on the eurozone’s border, an uncertain energy supply from Russia, and a growing risk of recession, the pressures bearing down on the euro finally grew so strong that Wednesday, it briefly dipped below parity with the US dollar — a one-to-one exchange rate.

In foreign-exchange markets, “1.00 is probably the biggest psychological level around,” analysts at the Dutch bank ING said in a note to clients.

Advertisement

Even more remarkable than breaching this level is how quickly the euro has dropped against the dollar. The currency, shared by 19 European countries, has slumped more than 11 percent this year, as the dollar’s strength has been almost unmatched.

The euro’s sharp decline has come as the dollar, for generations, one of the safest places to park money, has strengthened against almost every major currency in the world.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Currencies move like stocks, bonds, or any other asset — investors can buy them directly when they think they will grow in value and sell when they think they will decline. They also reflect global demand for a country’s assets in general, because buying US government bonds or Apple stock requires getting dollars first, and lots of global trading takes place in dollars. So, as often happens in times of economic distress, people looking for a safe place to put their money have bought more dollars at the expense of other currencies like the euro.

The euro was introduced in 1999 after decades of discussion and planning, with the intention of bringing unity, prosperity, and stability to the continent. After two major wars in the first half of the 20th century, the argument for the euro, and the broader European project, was that common institutions would reduce the risk of war and crisis and provide diplomatic arenas for conflict resolution. The euro was a critical symbol of this unity.

Advertisement

But like all currencies, the euro is only as strong as people’s belief in it. That was seriously tested about a decade ago when investors fled from the debt of heavily indebted nations and bailouts led to fights about fiscal policy. The crisis threatened the future of the currency, but faith has mostly been restored. The eurozone, which began with 11 countries, will welcome its 20th member next year.

In recent months, though, a vast number of factors have been mounting against the euro and in favor of the US dollar, which has reasserted itself as a haven during economic upheaval.

Globally, supply chains have been disrupted by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Since Russia’s invasion in February, the prices of essential commodities — including oil, natural gas, wheat, and fertilizer — have soared, pushing up food and energy prices around the world. That has led to the highest inflation rates in decades.

Now central bankers in the United States and Europe have committed to bringing down inflation through higher interest rates, even as the global economic outlook deteriorates. The risk of recession has been worsened by restrictions on Chinese production because of COVID-19 rules, while efforts to wean Europe from Russian energy are proving difficult to accomplish. These trends have made the dollar stronger while offering little to help the euro.

Advertisement

“The outlook remains very supportive for the dollar,” said Ebrahim Rahbari, the global head of foreign-exchange analysis at Citi.

The euro’s fall has amplified concerns that the eurozone would fall into recession.

Last week, uncertainty about the future of Europe’s energy supply and growing concerns that Russia would permanently shut down a critical natural-gas pipeline to Germany pushed the euro to its lowest level in 20 years.

But the bets on parity started piling up months ago. Since April, Jordan Rochester, a strategist at the Japanese bank Nomura, had been betting that the euro would reach parity with the dollar. Similar predictions followed, including at JPMorgan Chase and HSBC.

Then came a brief respite in the euro’s slide. Among other things, the European Central Bank’s president, Christine Lagarde, laid out a clear plan to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade in July and signaled that the eight-year era of negative interest rates would be over by early fall. Since then, policymakers have amped up their commitment, saying that when rates increase again in September, the jump will probably be even bigger than in July.

Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to turn the trajectory of the currency around.

“It is hard to find much positive to say” about the euro, analysts at HSBC wrote in a note to clients in early July. “The economic news is very challenging.”

Around the same time, Rochester of Nomura said he expected the euro to reach parity with the dollar by the end of August. In the end, it happened much more swiftly.

Advertisement

“It’s very much human psychology,” Rochester said. There’s not a market-based reason that parity is important — “it’s just a round number,” he added. But it could be the beginning of a period similar to the currency’s early years when trading ranged from 82 US cents to 1 dollar against the euro.