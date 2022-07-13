Euro slides to parity with dollar for first time in two decades

One euro is now worth the same as a single US dollar for the first time in two decades after a historic slide in Europe’s shared currency.

The euro fell to trade just below $1 for the first time since 2002. It has weakened around 12% so far this year.

The currency’s downward spiral to parity has been incredibly rapid, given it was trading around $1.15 in February. A string of increasingly-large Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes has supercharged the dollar, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has worsened the outlook for growth in the euro zone and pushed up the cost of its energy imports.