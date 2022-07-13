fb-pixel Skip to main content

Euro slides to parity with dollar for first time in two decades

By Greg Ritchie Bloomberg,Updated July 13, 2022, 41 minutes ago
This photograph taken on July 6, 2022 shows a Russian ruble coin and euro banknotes in Moscow.KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

One euro is now worth the same as a single US dollar for the first time in two decades after a historic slide in Europe’s shared currency.

The euro fell to trade just below $1 for the first time since 2002. It has weakened around 12% so far this year.

The currency’s downward spiral to parity has been incredibly rapid, given it was trading around $1.15 in February. A string of increasingly-large Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes has supercharged the dollar, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has worsened the outlook for growth in the euro zone and pushed up the cost of its energy imports.

Advertisement

That leaves the European Central Bank in a bind. It has so far resisted the kind of aggressive policy tightening deployed by central banks across the world, signaling it will raise borrowing costs by a quarter-point later this month. That’s likely to maintain a widening interest-rate differential that will keep the pressure on the common currency.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video